This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Sara Kapeller, CEO of Germany's Twistor GmbH. She says building impactful careers in the renewable energy landscape requires courage, curiosity, and inclusion, turning setbacks into growth and empowering more women to lead technical innovation and shape the future.The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors are facing increasingly complex challenges, and solving them requires more than technical expertise alone. It requires diverse perspectives. From my experience, gender diversity and inclusion are not just values; they ...

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