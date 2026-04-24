The European Commission's AccelerateEU energy crisis plan endorses a 200 GW battery storage target for 2030 but proposes no dedicated financing mechanism to reach it, according to SolarPower Europe (SPE), which is calling for a separate EU-wide auction funded by emissions trading revenues.The European Commission's new AccelerateEU package backs a 200 GW battery-storage target for 2030, but SolarPower Europe says the plan still lacks the dedicated funding mechanism needed to turn that ambition into deployment. SolarPower Europe says the bloc would still reach only about 160 GW by 2030 under its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...