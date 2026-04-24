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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 17:50 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AI Transformation Executive Mamatha Chamarthi to Speak at SIM Detroit on the Future of Work, AI, and the Power of Human Networks

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / AI transformation executive and former Goodyear and Stellantis leader Mamatha Chamarthi will speak at the Society for Information Management (SIM) Detroit Monthly Meeting on May 5, 2026, joining a panel of senior leaders to explore how professionals can build and leverage networks in an AI-driven world.

The event will take place at Wabeek Country Club in Bloomfield Township from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., bringing together technology executives, business leaders, and emerging professionals for an evening of discussion, practical workshops, and high-value networking.

Chamarthi will join an accomplished panel led by Tracy-Ann Palmer, alongside Jill Turpin, Sales Executive at Workday, and David Behen, Chief Strategy Officer at SensCy. The session will focus on one of the most pressing leadership challenges today: as artificial intelligence reshapes industries and accelerates workforce change, how do professionals build the relationships and networks that drive opportunity, resilience, and long-term success.

"AI is transforming how work gets done, but relationships still determine how work moves forward," said Chamarthi. "The ability to build trust, create meaningful connections, and activate a strong network will define who thrives in this next phase of the economy."

A Practical Workshop on Building High-Impact Networks

The SIM Networking Workshop will combine panel insights with interactive exercises designed to give attendees practical tools they can apply immediately. Participants will engage in guided discussions and table exercises to strengthen their ability to build, sustain, and leverage professional relationships.

Key topics include:

  • How to intentionally build and expand a professional network

  • Why networks are critical to career growth and business success

  • How to maintain and activate relationships over time

  • Strategies for creating authentic connections in professional settings

  • Building a personal board of directors and mentorship ecosystem

  • Leveraging LinkedIn and digital platforms to strengthen visibility and reach

  • Integrating networking into a consistent weekly routine

Attendees will leave with actionable frameworks to improve both their networking capabilities and their ability to translate relationships into opportunity.

Leadership Perspective Grounded in Execution

Chamarthi brings more than three decades of experience leading transformation across global enterprises, including senior roles at Stellantis, Goodyear, and ZF. She has built a reputation for translating technology into measurable business outcomes, generating billions in enterprise value through digital and AI-driven initiatives.

Her perspective on networking reflects that same execution mindset.

"Networks are not built in moments, they are built over time through consistency and credibility," she said. "When you combine strong relationships with the ability to deliver results, opportunities accelerate."

Event Details

Event: 2026 SIM Detroit Monthly Meeting
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Wabeek Country Club
4000 Clubgate Dr., Bloomfield Township, MI 48302

Agenda:

  • 5:00 p.m. - Arrival, drinks, and buffet dinner

  • 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - Panel discussion and networking workshop

  • 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Open networking

About Mamatha Chamarthi

Mamatha Chamarthi is an AI transformation executive and board advisor known for delivering measurable business outcomes at global scale. She has held senior leadership roles at Stellantis, Goodyear, and ZF, where she generated billions in enterprise value by embedding AI into operating models and driving large-scale digital transformation.

She is currently the Founder and CEO of a stealth startup, a platform focused on performance-driven enterprise transformation leveraging AI. The company already has enterprise level clients.

Media Contact

Janie Mackenzie
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

SOURCE: Mamatha Chamarthi



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-transformation-executive-mamatha-chamarthi-to-speak-at-sim-det-1160958

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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