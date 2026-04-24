Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND Wellness Naturopathic Centre Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Naturopathic Medicine in North Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Wellness Naturopathic Centre, led by Dr. Mandana Edalati ND has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Naturopathic Medicine category. This recognition highlights the clinic's commitment to delivering personalized, root cause focused care and supporting long term health and wellbeing within the North Vancouver community for over 20 years.

Wellness Naturopathic Centre is known for its holistic approach to healthcare, focusing on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of health concerns rather than simply managing symptoms. By combining evidence-informed therapies with individualized treatment plans, the clinic supports patients in achieving sustainable and meaningful health outcomes.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of naturopathic services designed to support patients at every stage of their health journey. These include nutrition and lifestyle counselling, acupuncture, prolotherapy, intravenous nutritional therapy and specialized lab testing including food sensitivity testing. Each treatment plan is tailored to the unique needs of the individual, ensuring a personalized approach that reflects both clinical expertise and patient goals.

Patients visit Wellness Naturopathic Centre for support with a wide range of concerns including digestive issues, allergies, hormonal imbalances, fertility challenges, stress management, joint health, sports medicine. skin health and cosmetic medicine. Through a combination of natural therapies and ongoing guidance, the clinic helps patients restore balance and improve overall wellness.

A key strength of the practice is its focus on education and prevention. Dr. Edalati works closely with patients to help them better understand their health and make informed decisions that support long term wellbeing. This collaborative and empowering approach has contributed to the clinic's strong reputation for compassionate care and effective results.

The welcoming and supportive environment at Wellness Naturopathic Centre ensures that patients feel heard, respected and cared for throughout their journey. By prioritizing both physical and emotional wellbeing, the clinic provides a comprehensive experience that goes beyond traditional healthcare models.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for the clinic. "We are honoured to receive this recognition in the Naturopathic Medicine category," said Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND. "Our goal has always been to provide individualized care that addresses the root causes of health concerns while supporting our patients in achieving lasting wellness. We are grateful for the trust our community places in us."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain strong customer satisfaction. For Wellness Naturopathic Centre, this award reflects its dedication to personalized care, patient education and a holistic approach to health.

Individuals seeking a natural and comprehensive approach to healthcare are invited to discover how Wellness Naturopathic Centre can support their journey toward optimal health.

About Wellness Naturopathic Centre

Wellness Naturopathic Centre is a holistic health clinic in North Vancouver, British Columbia, led by Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND. The clinic focuses on individualized, natural healthcare that addresses the root causes of health concerns through evidence informed therapies. Services include nutrition and lifestyle counselling, acupuncture, prolotherapy, IV nutrition therapy and specialized lab testing. With an emphasis on education, prevention and long term wellbeing, Wellness Naturopathic Centre helps patients of all ages achieve optimal health with natural solutions. To learn more, call 604-987-4660 or visit www.wellnessnaturopathic.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-mandana-edalati-nd-wellness-naturopathic-centre-recognized-w-1160920