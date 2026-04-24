THE KONCKIER FAMILY, REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER OF BOGART, SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF STADTPARFÜMERIE PIEPER, A LONG-STANDING PLAYER IN SELECTIVE FRAGRANCE RETAIL IN GERMANY

The Konckier family, reference shareholder of BOGART, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of the German company Stadtparfümerie Pieper, a long-standing player in selective fragrance retail in Germany.

Founded in 1931, Stadtparfümerie Pieper is a well-established family-owned business, operating a network of 110 stores and a member of the Beauty Alliance group.

This transaction is being carried out as part of a self-administered restructuring proceeding. Its completion remains subject to customary closing conditions and the approval of the relevant authorities.

In the coming weeks, Groupe BOGART will begin distributing its products through the Parfümerie Pieper network, which could quickly become - subject to the successful completion of the transaction - a high-value strategic partner for Groupe BOGART Fragrances & Cosmetics division.

The Group will keep the market informed of the final completion of the transaction.

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