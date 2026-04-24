Herogen, an autonomous software delivery agent, has added the capacity of a 130-person virtual engineering department to Delivery Hero's workforce and its capacity is expanding rapidly.

With the roll-out across Delivery Hero's technology teams at 18% completion, Herogen is already responsible for handling 9% of all code change requests across the company.

Engineers can delegate their coding work to Herogen to be able to focus on the big picture and feature ideation, accelerating Delivery Hero's transition into a global Everyday App.

Delivery Hero, the world's leading local delivery platform, today unveiled Herogen, an advanced autonomous software delivery agent that was first introduced to the company's product and engineering teams in February. Built in-house on industry-leading Large Language Models (LLMs), Herogen delivers an annual coding output equivalent to 130 senior engineers already today, and its capacity is expanding rapidly.

Autonomous Security and Quality: The "Council of Agents"

While previous generations of AI coding assistants required constant manual oversight and revisions, Herogen operates autonomously. Delivery Hero's product and engineering teams assign tasks in natural language and Herogen then writes, tests, and iterates on the code, before submitting the result as a proposal. A "council of agents" built on a number of leading LLMs from different providers reviews the code from various perspectives before a human does a final check. Using multiple models reduces the chance that blind spots in any single model's training data slip through. Currently, Herogen demonstrates an 85% success rate, measured as the ratio between merged and rejected pull requests. The vast majority of tasks require zero or one interaction with the human in the loop, with built-in safeguards enabling intervention when needed.

By autonomously merging over 100 code change requests per day, Herogen has effectively freed up an estimated 250,000 hours of manual coding annually. Although currently adopted by only 18% of the company's developers, Herogen is already responsible for 9% of all code change requests across Delivery Hero. The company plans to continue expanding Herogen's reach, with a goal of having it handle 20% of all code change requests by year's end.

"As we build the 'Everyday App' for our customers, Herogen allows us to deliver much bigger output with the same elite team," said Benjamin Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Delivery Hero. "It changes how our engineers spend their days, but it does not move them away from their craft. As the tool takes on mundane tasks and repetitive toil, our people regain the time to solve the hardest problems, to build strong systems on a global scale and find new ways to keep us in the lead. As the software engineering profession changes, Herogen enables engineers to have more impact in a shorter time than ever before."

"Herogen marks a fundamental shift in the interface between humans and machines, moving from complex programming languages to natural language," said Rodrigue Schäfer, Vice President Platform at Delivery Hero. "By describing intent rather than coping with syntax, our engineers are freed to focus on what they do best: creative exploration and complex problem solving."

Reclaiming Human Creativity: From Coding to System Architecture

Unlike traditional automation, which seeks to replace roles, Herogen is shifting the human-machine interface from programming language to natural language. This makes Herogen a tool for job evolution, not job elimination it allows engineers to reach their goals faster, accelerating the pace of innovation and enabling Delivery Hero to reclaim human creativity without the constraints of computer code. The company's strategy focuses on elevating developers from programmers to software architects, mirroring the change in daily tasks that comes with reaching higher seniority as a developer.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424082392/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

press@deliveryhero.com