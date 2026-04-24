Caregiver Companion: Lance A. Slatton Joins CaregiverCompanion.ai as Official Brand Ambassador, Expanding Reach of Breakthrough AI Support for Family Caregivers

"The Senior Care Influencer" joins forces with the free AI platform bringing caregivers immediate support, guidance, and hope.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / CaregiverCompanion.ai, the free AI-powered platform created to support family caregivers, today announced that Lance A. Slatton, nationally known as "The Senior Care Influencer," has been named the company's Official Brand Ambassador.

Founder and host of All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading caregiver-focused media platform and a trusted voice in long-term care, Slatton is widely respected throughout the healthcare and senior living communities as an innovator, compassionate leader, and passionate advocate for caregivers and care providers alike.

His appointment comes at a time when millions of family caregivers are searching for trusted help, emotional support, and practical answers they can access immediately.

At the center of the platform is CARA (pronounced "care-uh"), the Caregiver Advisory and Resource Assistant - a free AI companion designed to help caregivers and those who support them navigate Alzheimer's, dementia, and other caregiving challenges with greater confidence and less isolation.

"Joining CaregiverCompanion.ai is more than a partnership - it's embracing the future of compassionate technology and human connection," said Slatton. "Mike Weinberger, Denice Kennedy, and their team have created something truly needed - a powerful, compassionate resource that gives caregivers immediate guidance, practical support, and the reassurance that they do not have to face this journey alone. CaregiverCompanion.ai is a revolutionary tool for family caregivers."

CaregiverCompanion.ai was co-founded by Mike Weinberger, family caregiver and author of My Wife Has Alzheimer's-Now What?, and Denice Kennedy, whose caregiving experience and faith-centered mission to serve others helped shape the heart behind the platform.

Together with their team, they built CaregiverCompanion.ai to deliver what caregivers often struggle to find: immediate, accessible support grounded in the real emotional and practical demands of caregiving.

"Lance has become one of the most trusted and recognizable advocates in caregiving today," said Weinberger. "He has earned the respect of families across the country by speaking with authenticity, compassion, and authority. We are honored to have him join CaregiverCompanion.ai as we work to bring meaningful support to caregivers when and where they need it most."

Kennedy added, "This platform was built with a deep desire to serve caregivers with compassion, dignity, and hope. So many families are overwhelmed and exhausted, trying to carry more than they should alone. CaregiverCompanion.ai was created to meet them in that moment with support they can turn to instantly, and we are thrilled to have Lance help us carry that mission to more families."

Designed to be free for caregivers, family members, and friends, CaregiverCompanion.ai offers immediate access to personalized guidance, information, and encouragement through a simple digital experience.

"With CaregiverCompanion.ai, technology doesn't replace caregivers - it empowers them," Slatton added. "It strengthens what makes caregiving personal and helps make it more sustainable. This platform represents the perfect balance between heart and innovation - where empathy meets intelligent design."

With Slatton now serving as Official Brand Ambassador, CaregiverCompanion.ai is positioned to expand its reach and bring greater attention to a platform built to support those caring for loved ones through one of life's most demanding roles.

For more information, visit www.CaregiverCompanion.ai

About Lance A. Slatton

Known as "The Senior Care Influencer," Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is the founder and host of the award-winning podcast and YouTube show All Home Care Matters, President of AlzAuthors, and author of The Official Family Caregiver's Guide.

Media Contact

Organization: Caregiver Companion

Contact Person Name: Colleen Kirk

Website: https://caregivercompanion.ai/

Email: media@caregivercompanion.ai

City: PHOENIX

State: AZ

Country: United States

SOURCE: Caregiver Companion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lance-a.-slatton-joins-caregivercompanion.ai-as-official-brand-ambass-1160913