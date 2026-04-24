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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 18:50 Uhr
136 Leser
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Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent company of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Quarterly performance reflected continued loan growth, expansion in net interest margin, and disciplined expense management, while maintaining strong capital and credit quality metrics.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $3.3 million, an increase of 6% over the prior quarter and 38% over the first quarter of 2025

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.43

  • Bank level net interest margin of 3.66%, compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025

  • Return on average assets of 1.02% and return on average equity of 12.5%

  • Loan growth of $23 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter (10% annualized)

  • Deposits declined $5 million (0.4%), reflecting anticipated runoff of temporary fourth-quarter balances

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $14.13 and $13.72, respectively well-positioned

  • Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.02%, no OREO, and no net charge-offs

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are pleased with our strong start to 2026. Continued loan growth, disciplined expense control, and improving funding costs drove solid earnings and margin expansion during the quarter. Just as important, our credit metrics remain exceptionally strong, and our balance sheet is well-positioned to support continued growth throughout the year."

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sept 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Balance Sheet (In Thousands)

Total Assets

$

1,278,045

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

Investment Securities

82,869

85,921

88,226

84,969

89,543

Loans, excluding loans HFS

968,292

944,842

911,160

879,627

862,605

Deposits

1,142,317

1,147,072

1,096,364

1,079,874

1,002,265

Shareholders' Equity

106,099

103,032

85,191

80,705

78,700

Total Shares Outstanding (1)

7,506,222

7,503,722

6,303,722

6,302,722

6,262,886

Book Value per Share

$

14.13

$

13.73

$

13.51

$

12.80

$

12.57

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

13.72

$

13.32

$

13.02

$

12.31

$

12.07

Selected % Increases

1st Qtr 2026

4th Qtr 2025

3rd Qtr 2025

2nd Qtr 2025

1st Qtr 2025

Total Assets

0

%

6

%

2

%

7

%

2

%

Total Loans

2

%

4

%

4

%

2

%

3

%

Total Deposits

0

%

5

%

2

%

8

%

1

%

Selected Ratios

Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans

1.11

%

1.08

%

1.07

%

1.06

%

1.03

%

Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

For the

For the

For the

For the

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)

Total Interest Income

$

16,629

$

16,570

$

14,366

$

62,514

Total Interest Expense

5,965

6,305

5,408

24,108

Net Interest Income

10,664

10,265

8,958

38,406

Total Noninterest Income

608

645

610

2,515

Total Noninterest Expense

6,606

6,462

6,249

25,312

Provision for Loan Losses

460

485

335

1,730

Income Before Taxes

4,206

3,963

2,984

13,879

Taxes

937

880

607

2,944

Net Income

$

3,269

$

3,083

$

2,377

$

10,935

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.44

$

0.48

$

0.38

$

1.73

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.43

$

0.47

$

0.38

$

1.71

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

7,505,611

6,460,244

6,256,902

6,325,040

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

7,613,794

6,538,705

6,332,640

6,388,691

Selected Ratios

Return On Average Assets

1.02

%

0.99

%

0.87

%

0.93

%

Return On Average Equity

12.51

%

13.10

%

12.35

%

13.10

%

Efficiency Ratio

58.54

%

59.17

%

65.23

%

61.78

%

Net Interest Margin *Bank Level*

3.66

%

3.55

%

3.55

%

3.54

%

(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At March 31, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under regulatory capital requirements with Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios of 9.53%, 12.89%, and 14.09%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' equity totaled $106.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million from December 31, 2025, driven primarily by retained earnings.

Book value per share increased to $14.13 at March 31, 2026, compared to $13.73 at December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share increased to $13.72, compared to $13.32 at December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $1.28 billion at March 31, 2026, essentially flat compared to December 31, 2025.

Net loans increased $23 million, or 2.5% (10% annualized), during the quarter to $968 million, reflecting continued organic growth across our markets. First quarter growth was concentrated in commercial and industrial, owner occupied commercial real estate, and construction and development lending, which represented $12 million, $6 million, and 4.5 million in net growth, respectively. ,

Total deposits were $1.14 billion at quarter-end, decreasing $5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025. The decline was primarily attributable to the expected runoff of several large, short-term commercial deposits received late in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.02% of total assets, and the Company reported no net charge-offs during the quarter. Additionally, the Company had no other real estate owned at March 31, 2026.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $10.3 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's first quarter net interest income of $9.0 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.55% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.55% during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.45% during the first quarter of 2025.

Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by continued loan growth and stable earning asset yields coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs following the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits decreased to 2.04% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2.14% during the most recent linked quarter and first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was relatively stable quarter over quarter and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $608 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $645 thousand earned during the most recent quarter, and 610 thousand during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $6.5 million for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $6.2 million for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat when compared to the most recent linked quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased business development costs and increased occupancy costs, supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $460 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. At March 31, 2026, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.7 million or 1.11% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $417 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $11.1 million.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Cash and Equivalents

$

194,821

$

216,063

$

177,859

$

190,049

$

124,210

Securities

82,869

85,921

88,226

84,969

89,543

Loans

Loans Held for Sale

528

381

966

1,698

2,099

Loans Held for Investment

968,292

944,842

911,160

879,627

862,105

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

(10,718

)

(10,238

)

(9,727

)

(9,292

)

(8,850

)

Net Loans

$

958,102

$

934,986

$

902,399

$

872,034

$

855,354

Premises & Equipment

14,976

14,763

14,522

13,649

11,835

OREO

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

2,992

2,992

2,992

2,992

2,992

Core Deposit Intangible

106

112

119

127

135

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,073

11,972

11,872

11,773

11,675

Other Assets

12,106

12,199

11,811

11,884

11,971

Total Assets

$

1,278,045

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

Deposits

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

$

180,269

$

204,083

$

165,538

$

171,242

$

168,160

Interest Checking

179,422

187,892

184,463

191,145

195,702

Savings

17,737

17,285

17,999

17,491

17,885

Money Markets

557,260

543,678

539,993

515,903

446,647

Certificates of Deposit

207,629

194,134

188,371

184,092

173,870

Total Deposits

$

1,142,317

$

1,147,072

$

1,096,364

$

1,079,873

$

1,002,265

Subordinated Debentures

22,000

22,000

20,000

20,000

20,000

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities

7,628

6,902

8,244

6,897

6,749

Total Liabilities

$

1,171,945

$

1,175,974

$

1,124,609

$

1,106,770

$

1,029,014

Common Stock and Surplus

$

62,316

$

62,224

$

48,090

$

48,009

$

47,893

Retained Earnings

48,228

44,959

41,876

38,917

36,401

AOCI

(4,444

)

(4,150

)

(4,774

)

(6,221

)

(5,594

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

106,099

$

103,032

$

85,191

$

80,705

$

78,700

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,278,045

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

Income Statement Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Interest Income

Loans

$

14,411

$

14,194

$

13,803

$

13,241

$

12,548

Securities

2,217

2,377

2,665

1,869

1,818

Total Interest Income

$

16,629

$

16,571

$

16,468

$

15,110

$

14,366

Interest Expense

Deposits

$

5,636

$

5,960

$

6,269

$

5,460

$

5,161

Borrowings

329

346

350

316

247

Total Interest Expense

$

5,965

$

6,305

$

6,620

$

5,775

$

5,408

Net Interest Income

$

10,664

$

10,265

$

9,848

$

9,334

$

8,958

Provision for Credit Losses

$

460

$

485

$

430

$

480

$

335

Noninterest Income

Bank Owned Life Insurance

$

100

$

100

$

99

$

97

$

99

ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees

226

234

240

230

201

Service Charge Revenue

153

158

166

167

174

Gain on Sale of Loans

75

101

100

90

48

Other

54

51

51

18

88

Total Noninterest Income

$

608

$

645

$

657

$

602

$

610

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

$

4,207

$

4,128

$

4,082

$

4,004

$

3,940

Occupancy & Equipment

639

610

574

591

594

Data Processing

738

724

687

665

730

Other

1,022

1,000

1,002

996

985

Total Noninterest Expense

$

6,606

$

6,462

$

6,345

$

6,256

$

6,249

Income Before Taxes

$

4,206

$

3,964

$

3,730

$

3,200

$

2,984

Income Tax Expense

$

937

$

880

$

771

$

685

$

607

Net Income

$

3,269

$

3,083

$

2,959

$

2,516

$

2,377

Yield Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Assets

Earning Assets

Interest Bearing Deposits

$

169,556

$

1,539

3.68

%

$

168,678

$

1,670

3.93

%

$

101,196

$

1,097

4.40

%

Securities

90,001

679

3.02

%

92,888

706

3.04

%

98,479

720

2.93

%

Loans, incl. fees

958,150

14,411

6.10

%

924,591

14,194

6.09

%

851,085

12,548

5.98

%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,217,708

$

16,629

5.54

%

$

1,186,157

$

16,571

5.54

%

$

1,050,759

$

14,366

5.54

%

Cash and Due From Banks

10,193

9,477

9,691

Other Assets

25,857

25,435

21,328

Total assets

$

1,253,758

$

1,221,069

$

1,081,779

Liabilities

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Deposits

$

928,824

5,636

2.46

%

$

928,244

5,960

2.55

%

$

815,273

5,161

2.57

%

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

0

5.35

%

Subordinated Debentures

22,000

329

6.06

%

21,761

345

6.30

%

20,000

247

5.01

%

Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities

$

950,824

$

5,965

2.54

%

$

950,005

$

6,305

2.63

%

$

835,274

$

5,408

2.63

%

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

190,025

174,396

162,636

Other Liabilities

6,949

8,324

6,327

Shareholders' Equity

105,960

88,345

77,542

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,253,758

$

1,221,069

$

1,081,779

Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits

2.04

%

2.14

%

2.14

%

Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits

2.12

%

2.22

%

2.20

%

Net Interest Margin

3.55

%

3.44

%

3.45

%

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements

Contact:
Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-earnings-1160957

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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