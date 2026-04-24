Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent company of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Quarterly performance reflected continued loan growth, expansion in net interest margin, and disciplined expense management, while maintaining strong capital and credit quality metrics.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net income of $3.3 million, an increase of 6% over the prior quarter and 38% over the first quarter of 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $0.43

Bank level net interest margin of 3.66%, compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025

Return on average assets of 1.02% and return on average equity of 12.5%

Loan growth of $23 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter (10% annualized)

Deposits declined $5 million (0.4%), reflecting anticipated runoff of temporary fourth-quarter balances

Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $14.13 and $13.72, respectively well-positioned

Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.02%, no OREO, and no net charge-offs

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are pleased with our strong start to 2026. Continued loan growth, disciplined expense control, and improving funding costs drove solid earnings and margin expansion during the quarter. Just as important, our credit metrics remain exceptionally strong, and our balance sheet is well-positioned to support continued growth throughout the year."

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714 Investment Securities 82,869 85,921 88,226 84,969 89,543 Loans, excluding loans HFS 968,292 944,842 911,160 879,627 862,605 Deposits 1,142,317 1,147,072 1,096,364 1,079,874 1,002,265 Shareholders' Equity 106,099 103,032 85,191 80,705 78,700 Total Shares Outstanding (1) 7,506,222 7,503,722 6,303,722 6,302,722 6,262,886 Book Value per Share $ 14.13 $ 13.73 $ 13.51 $ 12.80 $ 12.57 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 13.72 $ 13.32 $ 13.02 $ 12.31 $ 12.07 Selected % Increases 1st Qtr 2026 4th Qtr 2025 3rd Qtr 2025 2nd Qtr 2025 1st Qtr 2025 Total Assets 0 % 6 % 2 % 7 % 2 % Total Loans 2 % 4 % 4 % 2 % 3 % Total Deposits 0 % 5 % 2 % 8 % 1 % Selected Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 1.11 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.03 % Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 16,629 $ 16,570 $ 14,366 $ 62,514 Total Interest Expense 5,965 6,305 5,408 24,108 Net Interest Income 10,664 10,265 8,958 38,406 Total Noninterest Income 608 645 610 2,515 Total Noninterest Expense 6,606 6,462 6,249 25,312 Provision for Loan Losses 460 485 335 1,730 Income Before Taxes 4,206 3,963 2,984 13,879 Taxes 937 880 607 2,944 Net Income $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,377 $ 10,935 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 1.73 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 1.71 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,505,611 6,460,244 6,256,902 6,325,040 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,613,794 6,538,705 6,332,640 6,388,691 Selected Ratios Return On Average Assets 1.02 % 0.99 % 0.87 % 0.93 % Return On Average Equity 12.51 % 13.10 % 12.35 % 13.10 % Efficiency Ratio 58.54 % 59.17 % 65.23 % 61.78 % Net Interest Margin *Bank Level* 3.66 % 3.55 % 3.55 % 3.54 %

(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At March 31, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under regulatory capital requirements with Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios of 9.53%, 12.89%, and 14.09%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' equity totaled $106.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million from December 31, 2025, driven primarily by retained earnings.

Book value per share increased to $14.13 at March 31, 2026, compared to $13.73 at December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share increased to $13.72, compared to $13.32 at December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $1.28 billion at March 31, 2026, essentially flat compared to December 31, 2025.

Net loans increased $23 million, or 2.5% (10% annualized), during the quarter to $968 million, reflecting continued organic growth across our markets. First quarter growth was concentrated in commercial and industrial, owner occupied commercial real estate, and construction and development lending, which represented $12 million, $6 million, and 4.5 million in net growth, respectively. ,

Total deposits were $1.14 billion at quarter-end, decreasing $5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025. The decline was primarily attributable to the expected runoff of several large, short-term commercial deposits received late in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.02% of total assets, and the Company reported no net charge-offs during the quarter. Additionally, the Company had no other real estate owned at March 31, 2026.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $10.3 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's first quarter net interest income of $9.0 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.55% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.55% during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.45% during the first quarter of 2025.

Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by continued loan growth and stable earning asset yields coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs following the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits decreased to 2.04% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2.14% during the most recent linked quarter and first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was relatively stable quarter over quarter and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $608 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $645 thousand earned during the most recent quarter, and 610 thousand during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $6.5 million for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $6.2 million for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat when compared to the most recent linked quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased business development costs and increased occupancy costs, supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $460 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. At March 31, 2026, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.7 million or 1.11% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $417 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $11.1 million.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Cash and Equivalents $ 194,821 $ 216,063 $ 177,859 $ 190,049 $ 124,210 Securities 82,869 85,921 88,226 84,969 89,543 Loans Loans Held for Sale 528 381 966 1,698 2,099 Loans Held for Investment 968,292 944,842 911,160 879,627 862,105 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (10,718 ) (10,238 ) (9,727 ) (9,292 ) (8,850 ) Net Loans $ 958,102 $ 934,986 $ 902,399 $ 872,034 $ 855,354 Premises & Equipment 14,976 14,763 14,522 13,649 11,835 OREO - - - - - Goodwill 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 Core Deposit Intangible 106 112 119 127 135 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,073 11,972 11,872 11,773 11,675 Other Assets 12,106 12,199 11,811 11,884 11,971 Total Assets $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714 Deposits Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 180,269 $ 204,083 $ 165,538 $ 171,242 $ 168,160 Interest Checking 179,422 187,892 184,463 191,145 195,702 Savings 17,737 17,285 17,999 17,491 17,885 Money Markets 557,260 543,678 539,993 515,903 446,647 Certificates of Deposit 207,629 194,134 188,371 184,092 173,870 Total Deposits $ 1,142,317 $ 1,147,072 $ 1,096,364 $ 1,079,873 $ 1,002,265 Subordinated Debentures 22,000 22,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Borrowings - - - - - Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities 7,628 6,902 8,244 6,897 6,749 Total Liabilities $ 1,171,945 $ 1,175,974 $ 1,124,609 $ 1,106,770 $ 1,029,014 Common Stock and Surplus $ 62,316 $ 62,224 $ 48,090 $ 48,009 $ 47,893 Retained Earnings 48,228 44,959 41,876 38,917 36,401 AOCI (4,444 ) (4,150 ) (4,774 ) (6,221 ) (5,594 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 106,099 $ 103,032 $ 85,191 $ 80,705 $ 78,700 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714

Income Statement Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Interest Income Loans $ 14,411 $ 14,194 $ 13,803 $ 13,241 $ 12,548 Securities 2,217 2,377 2,665 1,869 1,818 Total Interest Income $ 16,629 $ 16,571 $ 16,468 $ 15,110 $ 14,366 Interest Expense Deposits $ 5,636 $ 5,960 $ 6,269 $ 5,460 $ 5,161 Borrowings 329 346 350 316 247 Total Interest Expense $ 5,965 $ 6,305 $ 6,620 $ 5,775 $ 5,408 Net Interest Income $ 10,664 $ 10,265 $ 9,848 $ 9,334 $ 8,958 Provision for Credit Losses $ 460 $ 485 $ 430 $ 480 $ 335 Noninterest Income Bank Owned Life Insurance $ 100 $ 100 $ 99 $ 97 $ 99 ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees 226 234 240 230 201 Service Charge Revenue 153 158 166 167 174 Gain on Sale of Loans 75 101 100 90 48 Other 54 51 51 18 88 Total Noninterest Income $ 608 $ 645 $ 657 $ 602 $ 610 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 4,207 $ 4,128 $ 4,082 $ 4,004 $ 3,940 Occupancy & Equipment 639 610 574 591 594 Data Processing 738 724 687 665 730 Other 1,022 1,000 1,002 996 985 Total Noninterest Expense $ 6,606 $ 6,462 $ 6,345 $ 6,256 $ 6,249 Income Before Taxes $ 4,206 $ 3,964 $ 3,730 $ 3,200 $ 2,984 Income Tax Expense $ 937 $ 880 $ 771 $ 685 $ 607 Net Income $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 2,516 $ 2,377

Yield Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Assets Earning Assets Interest Bearing Deposits $ 169,556 $ 1,539 3.68 % $ 168,678 $ 1,670 3.93 % $ 101,196 $ 1,097 4.40 % Securities 90,001 679 3.02 % 92,888 706 3.04 % 98,479 720 2.93 % Loans, incl. fees 958,150 14,411 6.10 % 924,591 14,194 6.09 % 851,085 12,548 5.98 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,217,708 $ 16,629 5.54 % $ 1,186,157 $ 16,571 5.54 % $ 1,050,759 $ 14,366 5.54 % Cash and Due From Banks 10,193 9,477 9,691 Other Assets 25,857 25,435 21,328 Total assets $ 1,253,758 $ 1,221,069 $ 1,081,779 Liabilities Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 928,824 5,636 2.46 % $ 928,244 5,960 2.55 % $ 815,273 5,161 2.57 % Borrowings - - - - - - 1 0 5.35 % Subordinated Debentures 22,000 329 6.06 % 21,761 345 6.30 % 20,000 247 5.01 % Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities $ 950,824 $ 5,965 2.54 % $ 950,005 $ 6,305 2.63 % $ 835,274 $ 5,408 2.63 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 190,025 174,396 162,636 Other Liabilities 6,949 8,324 6,327 Shareholders' Equity 105,960 88,345 77,542 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,253,758 $ 1,221,069 $ 1,081,779 Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits 2.04 % 2.14 % 2.14 % Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits 2.12 % 2.22 % 2.20 % Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.44 % 3.45 %

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-earnings-1160957