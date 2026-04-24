Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent company of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Quarterly performance reflected continued loan growth, expansion in net interest margin, and disciplined expense management, while maintaining strong capital and credit quality metrics.
First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
Net income of $3.3 million, an increase of 6% over the prior quarter and 38% over the first quarter of 2025
Diluted earnings per share of $0.43
Bank level net interest margin of 3.66%, compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025
Return on average assets of 1.02% and return on average equity of 12.5%
Loan growth of $23 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter (10% annualized)
Deposits declined $5 million (0.4%), reflecting anticipated runoff of temporary fourth-quarter balances
Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $14.13 and $13.72, respectively well-positioned
Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.02%, no OREO, and no net charge-offs
President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are pleased with our strong start to 2026. Continued loan growth, disciplined expense control, and improving funding costs drove solid earnings and margin expansion during the quarter. Just as important, our credit metrics remain exceptionally strong, and our balance sheet is well-positioned to support continued growth throughout the year."
Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sept 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Balance Sheet (In Thousands)
Total Assets
$
1,278,045
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
Investment Securities
82,869
85,921
88,226
84,969
89,543
Loans, excluding loans HFS
968,292
944,842
911,160
879,627
862,605
Deposits
1,142,317
1,147,072
1,096,364
1,079,874
1,002,265
Shareholders' Equity
106,099
103,032
85,191
80,705
78,700
Total Shares Outstanding (1)
7,506,222
7,503,722
6,303,722
6,302,722
6,262,886
Book Value per Share
$
14.13
$
13.73
$
13.51
$
12.80
$
12.57
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
13.72
$
13.32
$
13.02
$
12.31
$
12.07
Selected % Increases
1st Qtr 2026
4th Qtr 2025
3rd Qtr 2025
2nd Qtr 2025
1st Qtr 2025
Total Assets
0
%
6
%
2
%
7
%
2
%
Total Loans
2
%
4
%
4
%
2
%
3
%
Total Deposits
0
%
5
%
2
%
8
%
1
%
Selected Ratios
Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans
1.11
%
1.08
%
1.07
%
1.06
%
1.03
%
Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
For the
For the
For the
For the
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)
Total Interest Income
$
16,629
$
16,570
$
14,366
$
62,514
Total Interest Expense
5,965
6,305
5,408
24,108
Net Interest Income
10,664
10,265
8,958
38,406
Total Noninterest Income
608
645
610
2,515
Total Noninterest Expense
6,606
6,462
6,249
25,312
Provision for Loan Losses
460
485
335
1,730
Income Before Taxes
4,206
3,963
2,984
13,879
Taxes
937
880
607
2,944
Net Income
$
3,269
$
3,083
$
2,377
$
10,935
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.44
$
0.48
$
0.38
$
1.73
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.43
$
0.47
$
0.38
$
1.71
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
7,505,611
6,460,244
6,256,902
6,325,040
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
7,613,794
6,538,705
6,332,640
6,388,691
Selected Ratios
Return On Average Assets
1.02
%
0.99
%
0.87
%
0.93
%
Return On Average Equity
12.51
%
13.10
%
12.35
%
13.10
%
Efficiency Ratio
58.54
%
59.17
%
65.23
%
61.78
%
Net Interest Margin *Bank Level*
3.66
%
3.55
%
3.55
%
3.54
%
(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards
Capital
At March 31, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under regulatory capital requirements with Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios of 9.53%, 12.89%, and 14.09%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' equity totaled $106.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million from December 31, 2025, driven primarily by retained earnings.
Book value per share increased to $14.13 at March 31, 2026, compared to $13.73 at December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share increased to $13.72, compared to $13.32 at December 31, 2025.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets were $1.28 billion at March 31, 2026, essentially flat compared to December 31, 2025.
Net loans increased $23 million, or 2.5% (10% annualized), during the quarter to $968 million, reflecting continued organic growth across our markets. First quarter growth was concentrated in commercial and industrial, owner occupied commercial real estate, and construction and development lending, which represented $12 million, $6 million, and 4.5 million in net growth, respectively. ,
Total deposits were $1.14 billion at quarter-end, decreasing $5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025. The decline was primarily attributable to the expected runoff of several large, short-term commercial deposits received late in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Asset quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.02% of total assets, and the Company reported no net charge-offs during the quarter. Additionally, the Company had no other real estate owned at March 31, 2026.
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $10.3 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's first quarter net interest income of $9.0 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.55% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.55% during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 3.45% during the first quarter of 2025.
Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by continued loan growth and stable earning asset yields coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs following the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits decreased to 2.04% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2.14% during the most recent linked quarter and first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was relatively stable quarter over quarter and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $608 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $645 thousand earned during the most recent quarter, and 610 thousand during the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $6.5 million for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $6.2 million for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat when compared to the most recent linked quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased business development costs and increased occupancy costs, supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $460 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. At March 31, 2026, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.7 million or 1.11% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $417 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $11.1 million.
Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Cash and Equivalents
$
194,821
$
216,063
$
177,859
$
190,049
$
124,210
Securities
82,869
85,921
88,226
84,969
89,543
Loans
Loans Held for Sale
528
381
966
1,698
2,099
Loans Held for Investment
968,292
944,842
911,160
879,627
862,105
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
(10,718
)
(10,238
)
(9,727
)
(9,292
)
(8,850
)
Net Loans
$
958,102
$
934,986
$
902,399
$
872,034
$
855,354
Premises & Equipment
14,976
14,763
14,522
13,649
11,835
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
2,992
2,992
2,992
2,992
2,992
Core Deposit Intangible
106
112
119
127
135
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,073
11,972
11,872
11,773
11,675
Other Assets
12,106
12,199
11,811
11,884
11,971
Total Assets
$
1,278,045
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
Deposits
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
180,269
$
204,083
$
165,538
$
171,242
$
168,160
Interest Checking
179,422
187,892
184,463
191,145
195,702
Savings
17,737
17,285
17,999
17,491
17,885
Money Markets
557,260
543,678
539,993
515,903
446,647
Certificates of Deposit
207,629
194,134
188,371
184,092
173,870
Total Deposits
$
1,142,317
$
1,147,072
$
1,096,364
$
1,079,873
$
1,002,265
Subordinated Debentures
22,000
22,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities
7,628
6,902
8,244
6,897
6,749
Total Liabilities
$
1,171,945
$
1,175,974
$
1,124,609
$
1,106,770
$
1,029,014
Common Stock and Surplus
$
62,316
$
62,224
$
48,090
$
48,009
$
47,893
Retained Earnings
48,228
44,959
41,876
38,917
36,401
AOCI
(4,444
)
(4,150
)
(4,774
)
(6,221
)
(5,594
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
106,099
$
103,032
$
85,191
$
80,705
$
78,700
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,278,045
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
Income Statement Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest Income
Loans
$
14,411
$
14,194
$
13,803
$
13,241
$
12,548
Securities
2,217
2,377
2,665
1,869
1,818
Total Interest Income
$
16,629
$
16,571
$
16,468
$
15,110
$
14,366
Interest Expense
Deposits
$
5,636
$
5,960
$
6,269
$
5,460
$
5,161
Borrowings
329
346
350
316
247
Total Interest Expense
$
5,965
$
6,305
$
6,620
$
5,775
$
5,408
Net Interest Income
$
10,664
$
10,265
$
9,848
$
9,334
$
8,958
Provision for Credit Losses
$
460
$
485
$
430
$
480
$
335
Noninterest Income
Bank Owned Life Insurance
$
100
$
100
$
99
$
97
$
99
ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees
226
234
240
230
201
Service Charge Revenue
153
158
166
167
174
Gain on Sale of Loans
75
101
100
90
48
Other
54
51
51
18
88
Total Noninterest Income
$
608
$
645
$
657
$
602
$
610
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$
4,207
$
4,128
$
4,082
$
4,004
$
3,940
Occupancy & Equipment
639
610
574
591
594
Data Processing
738
724
687
665
730
Other
1,022
1,000
1,002
996
985
Total Noninterest Expense
$
6,606
$
6,462
$
6,345
$
6,256
$
6,249
Income Before Taxes
$
4,206
$
3,964
$
3,730
$
3,200
$
2,984
Income Tax Expense
$
937
$
880
$
771
$
685
$
607
Net Income
$
3,269
$
3,083
$
2,959
$
2,516
$
2,377
Yield Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Earning Assets
Interest Bearing Deposits
$
169,556
$
1,539
3.68
%
$
168,678
$
1,670
3.93
%
$
101,196
$
1,097
4.40
%
Securities
90,001
679
3.02
%
92,888
706
3.04
%
98,479
720
2.93
%
Loans, incl. fees
958,150
14,411
6.10
%
924,591
14,194
6.09
%
851,085
12,548
5.98
%
Total Earning Assets
$
1,217,708
$
16,629
5.54
%
$
1,186,157
$
16,571
5.54
%
$
1,050,759
$
14,366
5.54
%
Cash and Due From Banks
10,193
9,477
9,691
Other Assets
25,857
25,435
21,328
Total assets
$
1,253,758
$
1,221,069
$
1,081,779
Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Deposits
$
928,824
5,636
2.46
%
$
928,244
5,960
2.55
%
$
815,273
5,161
2.57
%
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
0
5.35
%
Subordinated Debentures
22,000
329
6.06
%
21,761
345
6.30
%
20,000
247
5.01
%
Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities
$
950,824
$
5,965
2.54
%
$
950,005
$
6,305
2.63
%
$
835,274
$
5,408
2.63
%
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
190,025
174,396
162,636
Other Liabilities
6,949
8,324
6,327
Shareholders' Equity
105,960
88,345
77,542
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,253,758
$
1,221,069
$
1,081,779
Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits
2.04
%
2.14
%
2.14
%
Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits
2.12
%
2.22
%
2.20
%
Net Interest Margin
3.55
%
3.44
%
3.45
%
About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements
Contact:
Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699
SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-reports-first-quarter-earnings-1160957