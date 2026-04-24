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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 19:12 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Angela Lane

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

b)

L E I

549300MS535KC2WH4082

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)



GB0006436108

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

New shares issued in connection with a scheme of reconstruction of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc. Mr Lane's account (husband).

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£12.80553 per share

697

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2026-04-16

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.