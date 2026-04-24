Little Falls, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Alliance Advisors, a leading provider of shareholder engagement and proxy solicitation services, announced the completion of six proxy solicitation campaigns on behalf of regional banks during the first quarter of 2026. The firm supported shareholder voting for four major regional bank mergers across the U.S., delivering strong participation and overwhelming approval from shareholders.

Across all transactions, Alliance Advisors achieved an average quorum of 80.5%, with 73.2% of outstanding shares voting in favor of the proposed mergers-underscoring the firm's expertise in guiding complex shareholder communication initiatives.

Q1 2026 Regional Bank M&A Engagements

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. completed its $864 million acquisition of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., with Alliance Advisors serving as proxy solicitor for Nicolet. Shareholders demonstrated strong support, with a 77% quorum and 69% of outstanding shares voting in favor of the merger.

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OceanFirst Financial Corp. - in its $579 million all-stock merger with Flushing Financial Corporation -engaged Alliance Advisors as proxy solicitor. The solicitation achieved a 75% quorum, with 71% of outstanding shares voting in favor.

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Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. and NBC Bancorp, Inc. completed a $50 million strategic merger, with Alliance Advisors representing both sides. Ballston Spa shareholders recorded an 81% quorum with 79% in favor, while NBC shareholders achieved a 77% quorum and 69% approval.

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Farmers National Banc Corp. merged with Middlefield Banc Corp. in a $300 million transaction, with Alliance Advisors managing the proxy solicitations for both institutions. Farmers shareholders reached an 88.24% quorum, and 73% of the outstanding shares vote for the merger. Middlefield shareholders recorded an 85.21% quorum with 78% approval.

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Commitment to Regional Banking and Shareholder Engagement

With banking consolidation continuing in 2026, Alliance Advisors remains a trusted partner for regional and community financial institutions navigating shareholder votes tied to strategic mergers, acquisitions, and governance initiatives. Its specialized experience in both institutional investor engagement and retail investor engagement supports clients' success in achieving quorum thresholds and approval margins.

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a full-service proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm providing shareholder engagement, governance consulting, and proxy strategy solutions to public companies. In 2025, the firm completed over 1,400 assignments for public companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294063

Source: Alliance Advisors LLC