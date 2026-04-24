BODYWELLE: Dr. Alonso Martin Brings a Data-Driven Perspective on Longevity and Biological Age to The Marty Davis Show

Dr. Martin explains the role of biological age, NAD levels, and advanced diagnostics in guiding long-term health strategies.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE , recently appeared on The Marty Davis Show to explore the growing focus on longevity medicine, biological age, and personalized preventive care-an approach that is changing how many patients approach aging, healthspan, and long-term preventive care.

Hosted by Miami business lawyer and entrepreneur Marty Davis, the episode examined why many individuals who appear "healthy" on routine lab work still experience fatigue, metabolic challenges, inflammation, and declining performance. Dr. Martin emphasized that while traditional primary care plays an essential role, it often lacks the diagnostic depth needed to identify early physiologic changes - including micronutrient deficiencies, antioxidant insufficiencies, mitochondrial factors such as NAD+ decline, and epigenetic shifts that collectively influence how the body ages at the cellular level.

Rather than relying on generalized protocols, Dr. Martin described a physician-led process built around comprehensive evaluation, advanced diagnostics, and individualized planning. His clinical philosophy-shaped by years working in community clinics and prevention-focused medicine-centers on early detection, education, and long-term follow-up.

Moving Beyond Reactive "Sick Care"

In the interview, Dr. Martin reflected on his early career in Los Angeles, where he witnessed the limitations of a reactive healthcare model that primarily treats disease after it develops. Short appointment windows often leave little time for preventive counseling around nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, and long-term metabolic health.

Those experiences helped guide his transition into preventive and longevity-focused medicine, ultimately leading him to establish BODYWELLE in Miami Beach. His goal was to create a clinical environment where patients receive both rigorous medical care and enough time to understand their health risks, goals, and opportunities for improvement.

Understanding Biological Age and Measurable Aging Signals

A major topic of the episode was biological age-an emerging way of assessing how the body appears to be aging physiologically rather than simply tracking years lived. Dr. Martin explained that individuals of the same chronological age can show very different metabolic health, inflammatory patterns, and cellular function.

At BODYWELLE, biological age testing is used as part of a broader preventive assessment that examines aging-related signals using advanced methodologies such as DNA methylation-based analysis. These results help patients understand their rate of aging, organ-specific trends, and modifiable risk factors that may be influencing long-term health. Dr. Martin stressed that the goal is not to chase a number, but to use objective data to guide realistic lifestyle and clinical strategies. The clinic's approach to biological age testing reflects this data-informed, patient-centered model.

Longevity Medicine as a Personalized Framework

Throughout the discussion, Dr. Martin emphasized that longevity medicine is not defined by a single therapy or trend. Instead, it represents a comprehensive framework that integrates advanced diagnostics, careful interpretation, and individualized interventions.

At BODYWELLE, longevity medicine focuses on identifying early metabolic and physiologic changes that may contribute to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and reduced physical resilience. This includes detailed medical intake, biomarker assessment, and personalized plans designed to evolve over time rather than remain static. The clinic's longevity-focused care model can be explored within its longevity medicine services .

Dr. Martin reiterated a guiding principle: no two patients age the same way. Lifestyle, genetics, environment, stress exposure, and baseline health all shape how the body changes over time, making individualized care essential.

Cellular Energy, NAD, and Responsible Optimization

Another topic that resonated with viewers was the role of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a naturally occurring compound involved in cellular energy production and mitochondrial function. Dr. Martin explained that NAD levels tend to decline with age and may influence fatigue, mental clarity, stamina, and metabolic efficiency.

Rather than treating NAD as a trend-based supplement, he emphasized the importance of evaluating cellular health markers first, then determining appropriate interventions based on measured needs. At BODYWELLE, this begins with intracellular NAD+ testing prior to recommending any NAD+ treatment. By measuring a patient's actual intracellular NAD+ levels, the clinical team can determine whether a true deficiency exists and whether NAD+ therapy is clinically appropriate for that individual - rather than offering it broadly or based on symptoms alone. This data-first approach was presented as a recurring theme in responsible longevity medicine - avoiding assumptions in favor of personalized, clinically guided decisions.

Looking Deeper Than Standard Annual Labs

When asked what differentiates a longevity evaluation from a typical physical exam, Dr. Martin described a more comprehensive process that includes assessing micronutrients, intracellular nutrient patterns, NAD+ levels, inflammation, senescent cells, metabolic markers, and other biomarkers linked to long-term disease risk.

He also discussed early detection strategies, including advanced screening tools designed to identify potential concerns earlier in their development. While not diagnostic on their own, such tools can provide additional layers of insight when paired with medical oversight and follow-up care.

Advanced Micronutrient and Gut Health Assessment

A cornerstone of BODYWELLE's diagnostic approach is the use of SpectraCell micronutrient testing and GI-MAP stool analysis - two advanced assessments that provide insight far beyond standard laboratory panels. SpectraCell evaluates intracellular nutrient status across more than 30 vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and metabolic markers, revealing deficiencies that standard serum testing routinely misses.

Dr. Martin explained that many patients presenting with fatigue, inflammation, cognitive decline, and metabolic dysfunction are found to have significant intracellular deficiencies that would go undetected on routine bloodwork.

The GI-MAP stool analysis complements this by providing a comprehensive look at the gut microbiome, identifying pathogenic organisms, bacterial imbalances, intestinal permeability markers, and inflammatory patterns that directly influence systemic health.

Together, these two assessments allow BODYWELLE to build a far more complete clinical picture - connecting gut health, nutrient status, and systemic dysfunction into a unified, personalized treatment strategy.

Weight Management and GLP-1 Medications with Long-Term Health in Mind

The episode addressed GLP-1 medications-commonly associated with weight loss-and how they can fit into a broader metabolic health strategy when used responsibly. Dr. Martin explained that these medications act on appetite regulation, insulin function, and digestion, making them valuable tools for certain patients when clinically appropriate.

He cautioned against rapid, aggressive weight loss, noting that extreme pacing can contribute to nutritional deficiencies, hormonal disruption, fatigue, and unwanted skin changes. Instead, he advocates conservative dosing, adequate protein intake, lifestyle integration, and close monitoring to support sustainable results and overall health.

Supporting Strength and Function Through Movement-Focused Care

In addition to metabolic and preventive strategies, Dr. Martin discussed the importance of muscle health, mobility, and consistent movement in supporting longevity. He described movement as one of the strongest predictors of long-term health outcomes, reinforcing the idea that maintaining muscle mass and joint function plays a critical role in healthspan.

BODYWELLE incorporates technologies such as EMSCULPT NEO for functional health and rehabilitation , emphasizing strength, recovery, and physical performance rather than aesthetics alone.

Regenerative Medicine and Evolving Patient Awareness

The conversation also touched on regenerative medicine, including physician-guided stem cell therapies and peptide-based treatments. Dr. Martin highlighted the importance of medical oversight, proper sourcing, patient education, and realistic expectations-particularly as interest in regenerative therapies continues to grow.

He cautioned against unregulated online products and emphasized that these therapies should be approached as part of a comprehensive clinical plan rather than isolated solutions.

A Long-Term, Community-Centered Vision

Beyond diagnostics and treatments, Dr. Martin described BODYWELLE's emphasis on continuity of care and community engagement. The clinic aims to foster long-term patient relationships, consistent follow-up, and education that empowers individuals to take an active role in their health.

Dr. Martin also spoke about creating a welcoming clinical environment where patients from all backgrounds receive the same level of care and attention-a value shaped by his own upbringing and early medical experiences.

Updates on Dr. Martin's media appearances and educational initiatives can be found in the practice's In the News section .

Those interested in learning more about BODYWELLE's services or scheduling a consultation can connect through the clinic's contact page .

The full episode featuring Dr. Martin is available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2ydgJKH0AQ

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led longevity and preventive care clinic in Miami Beach founded by Dr. Alonso Martin. The practice focuses on personalized diagnostics, preventive strategies, and evidence-informed treatments designed to support long-term health, resilience, and quality of life. BODYWELLE's care model emphasizes early detection, individualized planning, and continuity of care.

Media Contact:

BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-alonso-martin-brings-a-data-driven-perspective-on-longevity-and-b-1159514