Estimating Edge: Protect Margins Through Stronger Estimating

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the commercial construction estimating platform The EDGE and a part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has published a new guide to estimating software customization.

The resource, partially titled "Considerations for Customization" offers construction estimators a practical framework for customizing their software to better reflect how their companies build and bid.

When estimating software isn't configured to reflect how a company works in the field, the gap between what's estimated and what's earned can be hard to spot until it's already cost something.

This resource gives estimators a structured way to find and close those gaps before they affect the next bid.

Topics covered include:

Building a database that reflects your specific specialty trades

Setting labor rates, productivity factors and crew mixes that reflect real-world costs

Standardizing markups, overhead, profit and job conditions - including bonded and premium projects - within reusable templates

Customizing reports so stakeholders receive the right information at the right time

Establishing a step-by-step process for auditing workflows, building master templates and training teams

Estimators who read the full resource will come away with a clear action plan for tightening their setup, sharpening bid accuracy and protecting margins bid after bid.

Read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating & takeoff, expense & pay management, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/protect-margins-through-stronger-estimating-1157980