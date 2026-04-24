United for Human Rights Participates in NAACP Prayer Breakfast in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / The Sacramento chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR) joined community leaders, elected officials, and interfaith representatives at the 44th Annual NAACP Prayer Breakfast, sharing educational resources and fostering dialogue on human dignity and equality.

During the event, UHR volunteers distributed complimentary booklets and videos, including The Story of Human Rights and the youth-focused What Are Human Rights? These materials, based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, are designed to make human rights principles accessible and engaging for individuals of all ages.

United for Human Rights is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing awareness and implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the local, regional, national, and global levels. Through educational programs and community outreach, UHR works to inform and unite individuals, educators, organizations, and government bodies around a shared commitment to human rights.

"Participating in the 44th Annual NAACP Prayer Breakfast was truly an honor," said Don Pearson, Executive Director of the Sacramento chapter of United for Human Rights. "We were inspired by the organization's deep commitment to human dignity, civil rights, and peacebuilding. As one of the oldest and most impactful civil rights organizations in the world, the NAACP exemplifies the importance of education in advancing human rights. The connections we made and the conversations we shared will continue to motivate our efforts toward broader adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."

The event, attended by more than 400 community-minded individuals, is a cornerstone gathering for the local NAACP each year. This year's keynote speaker, Alice Baber Banks, delivered an uplifting message emphasizing service, faith, and compassion as guiding principles in strengthening communities.

Rev. Kay Alice Daly, Vice President of the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento, reflected on the spirit of the event: "The Prayer Breakfast is a powerful example of people coming together in unity. The sense of community was truly inspiring, and the connections made were meaningful and lasting."

The United for Human Rights information table attracted strong interest from attendees, prompting thoughtful conversations and a clear enthusiasm for supporting human rights education initiatives. Volunteer Lauren Thornsberry and Youth for Human Rights Chapter Director Christina Digulio noted the impact of the engagement.

"What touched me most was seeing so many leaders in positions of influence who genuinely care," said Digulio. "It was both impactful and encouraging to witness that level of commitment."

Special thanks goes out to the Church of Scientology for their generous support of the program allowing the chapter to share their booklets for free as a public service.

For more information about United for Human Rights and its sister organization, Youth for Human Rights, visit:

https://www.humanrights.com/

https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/

Media Contact Information

Mike Klagenberg

mikeklagenberg@yahoo.com

SOURCE: Human Rights

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/united-for-human-rights-participates-in-naacp-prayer-breakfast-i-1160953