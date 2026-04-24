Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") announces that it will require additional time to identify and appoint an external auditor registered in Canada to complete the audit for the Company's financial year ended December 31, 2025, including the 2024 comparative year, in accordance with the Canadian Generally Accepted Auditing Standards ("GAAS"). As a result, the Company will not be able to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "2025 Annual Financial Statements"), and the CEO and CFO certifications to be delivered in respect of the 2025 Annual Financial Statements (the "Certifications") by the filing deadline of April 30, 2026 as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company also announces that it will be making an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company's principal securities regulator in Canada, under National Policy 12-203 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be granted in respect of the late filing of the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications. There is no guarantee that an MCTO will be granted. The Company will work to identify and appoint an external auditor and dedicate appropriate resources to promptly complete the audit and finalize the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and the related Certifications, so the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications can be filed as early as practicable.

If an MCTO is granted, the Company's senior officers and other insiders will not be able to trade the Company's securities while the MCTO is in effect, and the Company will be required to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for so long as the MCTO remains in effect, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports by way of press releases. The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Company provides any material information to any of its creditors during the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the Company will also be required to file a material change report under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing such information.

If an MCTO is granted but the Company is unable to file the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications prior to the expiry of the MCTO, it is anticipated that the BCSC will issue a general "failure to file" cease trade order prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange, which would take effect shortly after the expiry of the MCTO and would remain in place until such time as the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications have been filed.

The Company will make further announcements with respect to the status of the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications as and when appropriate.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, and its primary business is to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

ON BEHALF OF BYT HOLDINGS LTD.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BYT Holdings Ltd.

For further information, please contact: info@bytholdings.com

Caution Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's application for an MCTO, the anticipated timeline for remedying the default in its filing obligations, the Company's plans to identify and appoint an external auditor, and the expected completion and filing of the 2025 Annual Financial Statements and related Certifications. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information herein is qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

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Source: BYT Holdings Ltd.