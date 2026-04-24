PharmaNest to Present Five Digital Pathology and AI Communications at Digestive Disease Week 2026 Showcasing Advances in Fibrosis Research on IBD and EoE

PharmaNest, a leader in high-resolution single-fiber digital pathology and AI, will present five communications at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026, showcasing its advanced technologies for the study of fibrosis and tissue remodeling in preclinical and clinical settings across inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / PharmaNest Inc., a leader in high-resolution quantitative digital pathology and artificial intelligence, announced today that it will present five abstracts at Digestive Disease Week 2026, taking place May 2-5, 2026. Developed in collaboration with academic and clinical partners, these presentations highlight the capabilities of PharmaNest's FibroNest digital pathology biomarkers in quantifying fibrosis and characterizing tissue remodeling across IBD and EoE. The presentations are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Sampling Variability and Quantification of Fibrosis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Using Digital Pathology Methods

Digital Pathology Quantifies the Continuum of Mucosal Fibrosis and Structural Remodeling Across IBD Progression

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Evaluation of a Novel Structured, Layer-Specific Framework for Histologic Fibrosis Staging in IBD

Digital Pathology Quantification of Fibrosis as a Biomarker for Disease Severity in DSS-Induced Colitis Mouse Model

Monday, May 4, 2026

Single-Fiber Digital Pathology Quantification Reveals Multidimensional Fibrosis Architecture in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Beyond Collagen Area Ratio

These results underscore the value of PharmaNest's FibroNest platform in enabling a deeper, quantitative understanding of fibrosis as a continuous and multidimensional biological process. By moving beyond traditional histologic paradigms, FibroNest provides high-resolution, single-fiber-level insights into tissue architecture, disease progression, and therapeutic response.

Across IBD, the presented studies demonstrate the ability to quantify fibrosis across bowel wall layers, address sampling variability, and characterize mucosal and fibrosis remodeling as a continuum. In EoE, the data highlight how multidimensional collagen architecture can be captured beyond conventional metrics such as collagen area ratio, revealing previously inaccessible aspects of disease biology.

"The ability to quantify fibrosis at the single-fiber level opens a new dimension in our understanding of fibro- inflammatory diseases," said Mathieu Petitjean, CEO of PharmaNest. "These presentations illustrate how FibroNest enables continuous, reproducible, and mechanistically informative biomarkers that can support both clinical research and drug development in Crohn's disease and EoE."

The full abstracts will become available during the conference at www.pharmanest.com

About PharmaNest

PharmaNest is a AI-enabled Digital Pathology focused on the development and validation of novel standards for the quantification of the histological phenotype(s) of Fibrosis and associated histological features.

PharmaNest accelerates the discovery and development of novel anti-fibrotic therapies and related diagnostics.

For more information about FibroNest and Pharmanest, visit www.pharmanest.com

Contact: Mathieu M. Petitjean, Ph.D., CEO at info@pharmanest.com

SOURCE: PHARMANEST, INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pharmanest-to-present-five-digital-pathology-and-ai-communications-at-digestive-disea-1160918