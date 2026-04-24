Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0), the direct-pay healthcare marketplace for specialty care, today announced that Jeffrey Hogan has stepped down from its Board of Directors. Hogan will focus his attention on the Judi Group, the healthcare advisory firm he co-founded in January 2026 to address fiduciary compliance and cost transparency in employer-sponsored health plans.

Hogan brought more than four decades of experience in employer-sponsored healthcare, benefits strategy, and payment reform to the UberDoc board. During his tenure, he helped shape the company's positioning within the employer benefits market at a time when self-insured employers are under mounting pressure to move away from opaque, fee-for-service models toward direct-access, cost-transparent alternatives.

"Jeff's expertise in the employer space has been directly relevant to what we're building at UberDoc," said Sean Kearney, Chief Executive Officer of UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. "The employer benefits market is shifting toward transparency, and Jeff helped us sharpen our strategy to meet that moment. We thank him for his contributions to the board and wish him continued success with the Judi Group."

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a physician, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialties while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, proposed listing, and timing of listing, on the OTCQB, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294216

Source: UberDoc