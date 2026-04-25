Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Company" or "Tajiri") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units ("Units") of the Company. The Final Tranche consisted of 3,231,556 Units issued at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $581,680. In connection with closing the Final Tranche, the Company increased the maximum size of the Offering in order to accommodate additional subscriptions. In total, under the Offering, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,697,080 through the issuance of an aggregate of 14,983,779 Units.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share until October 24th, 2027.

In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company paid approximately $34,900 to certain eligible finders in consideration for introducing certain purchasers to the Company. In aggregate, under the Offering, the Company paid a total of approximately $152,140 to eligible finders.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects, future acquisitions, and general working capital purposes.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and all regulatory approvals.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold across Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to create value through exploration and discovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the receipt of required regulatory approvals (including approval of the TSXV), the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future plans and objectives.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, except as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294239

Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.