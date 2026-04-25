Inspace Creation Berhad Attracts Robust Investor Appetite with 70.30 Times Oversubscription Rate

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company"), an established provider of comprehensive interior fitting-out services, is pleased to announce that the Malaysian public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 70.30 times. This overwhelming response ahead of its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") reflects significant investor confidence in the Group's operational track record, expertise in commercial office environments, and future expansion plans.

In summary, Inspace Creation's IPO comprises 97.80 million ordinary shares, consisting of a public issue of 68.50 million new shares ("Public Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 29.30 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"). The offering is structured as follows:

Public issue

Malaysian public: 18.47 million Public Issue Shares or 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible persons: 8.50 million Public Issue Shares or 2.30% of the enlarged issued share capital, for application by the eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private placement to selected investors: 41.53 million Public Issue Shares or 11.25% of the enlarged issued share capital for application by way of private placement to selected investors.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 29.30 million Offer Shares or 7.93% of the enlarged issued share capital for application by way of private placement to selected investors.

A total of 10,411 applications for 1.32 billion Public Issue Shares were received from the Malaysian public, resulting in an overall oversubscription rate of 70.30 times. Specifically, a total of 6,189 applications for 633.07 million Public Issue Shares were received for the Bumiputera portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 67.57 times. Meanwhile, a total of 4,222 applications for 683.59 million Public Issue Shares were received for the other Malaysian public portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 73.04 times.

Commenting on the robust demand, Mr. Wong Chong Siong, Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad, said, "We are deeply encouraged by the strong investor interest, which underscores the market's belief in our capabilities and our ability to deliver high-quality, end-to-end interior solutions for a diverse corporate clientele. This successful balloting process provides a solid foundation for our next chapter as a public-listed entity, where we will focus on enhancing our operational efficiency through setting up a storage and mock-up space and expanding our geographical footprint beyond the Klang Valley as well as other commercial segments."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad, added, "The oversubscription rate reflects the investing public's interest in Inspace Creation's business and its future plans and its prospects. This demand underscores the Group's strategic positioning within the commercial interior fitting-out sector."

Boasting an operational track record of approximately eight years in the interior fitting-out industry, Inspace Creation has established itself as a specialist for commercial office properties. The Group's comprehensive service suite covers the complete project lifecycle, from initial planning and design to execution and post-completion maintenance. Through its subsidiary IDPM Sdn. Bhd., the Group holds a Grade 7 CIDB registration, allowing it to undertake projects of unlimited contract value throughout Malaysia.

Inspace Creation is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 8 May 2026.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for the IPO.

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ABOUT INSPACE CREATION BERHAD

Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company") is an established provider in the interior fitting-out industry, offering end-to-end solutions for commercial properties. The Company and its subsidiaries ("Inspace Creation Group" or the "Group") offer a comprehensive range of interior fitting-out services from project planning and management, design conceptualisation and build as well as servicing and maintenance services. With a Grade 7 CIDB qualification and ISO 9001:2015 certification, the Group is recognised for its ability to deliver quality services for interior transformations. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Inspace Creation continues to serve a diverse corporate clientele, supported by a proven track record of excellence in the Malaysian workspace market.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Inspace Creation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Inspace Creation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspace-creation-berhad-attracts-robust-investor-appetite-with-7-1161167