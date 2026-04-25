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PR Newswire
25.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Hardware & Tools Category at 139th Canton Fair Powers a Shift Toward Smarter, Safer and More Efficient Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand grows for efficient and adaptable solutions, exhibitors from the Hardware category at the 139th Canton Fair are presenting new technologies that reimagine how traditional tools and machinery operate in real-world environments.

One of the most notable trends is the rapid rise of intelligent outdoor maintenance equipment. Responding to increasing labor costs and safety risks, new remote-controlled mowing robots are transforming landscape management. Their tracked designs can navigate slopes of up to 30 degrees, allowing operators to remain at a safe distance from hazardous terrain such as embankments and uneven ground. With daily work efficiency exceeding manual labor by more than 500%, these machines offer a safer and significantly faster solution for agricultural and municipal applications.

In the power tools segment, versatility and system integration are becoming defining features. A newly introduced 20V Max brushless wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner reflects this direction, offering strong suction performance and an 8-liter capacity suitable for wood chips, dust, and liquid cleanup on construction sites. Its IPX4 water resistance and wireless remote control improve usability in complex environments, while compatibility with modular stackable tool-storage systems supports streamlined transport and organization for professionals in woodworking, renovation, and flooring installation.

Manufacturing processes themselves are also under the spotlight. Fully automated coil-nail production systems on display use AI-enabled visual inspection and roller-conveyance mechanisms to reduce jamming and improve consistency. With daily output reaching 100 tons and labor productivity increasing by 50%, these systems demonstrate how smart manufacturing can enhance stability, quality control, and resource efficiency across the supply chain.

Practical hardware innovations are further improving logistics and safety. A new foldable ratchet fastening device features a handle that folds from 0 to 180 degrees, significantly reducing storage space while maintaining high-strength locking performance. Lightweight magnetic drill presses also support flexible, precise drilling across a range of industrial settings.

Taken together, the innovations presented in the Hardware category reflect a continued effort to address real-world challenges through practical engineering and digital integration. By focusing on safety, efficiency, and smarter workflows, exhibitors at the 139th Canton Fair are contributing to the ongoing evolution of global hardware and tool solutions for modern industrial needs.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965077/1____7.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hardware--tools-category-at-139th-canton-fair-powers-a-shift-toward-smarter-safer-and-more-efficient-solutions-302753462.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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