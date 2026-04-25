LONGi EcoLife Series Module Top TaiyangNews Global Ranking, Ushering in the "25%+" Era of Photovoltaic Efficiency

XI'AN, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiyang News, a globally authoritative photovoltaic media outlet, officially released its April 2026 edition of the "TOP SOLAR MODULES LISTING". LONGi's EcoLife series modules (LR7-54HJD-510M), built on HIBC technology, have firmly claimed the top spot with a mass production efficiency of 25%. This milestone marks international recognition of LONGi's innovation strength in the back-contact (BC) technology pathway and ushers in a new "25%+" era for PV module efficiency.

Since 2022, Taiyang News has published its monthly "TOP SOLAR MODULES Listing," now widely recognized as an authoritative efficiency ranking in the global PV industry. The ranking imposes stringent inclusion criteria: only products that have achieved large-scale mass production, have complete technical data, and deliver conversion efficiency of =21.5% are considered. Moreover, all data must come from commercial products already delivered to end customers. With "real and deliverable" as its baseline, the ranking holds high industry reference value and credibility, serving as a barometer for global PV module efficiency levels. LONGi's top position proves that its HIBC products have reached the world's highest efficiency in real mass production.

Behind this achievement lies LONGi's persistent efforts in BC technology. HIBC (High-temperature/Low-temperature Hybrid Interdigitated Back-Contact) cell technology is a major innovation along LONGi's BC roadmap. It combines the high passivation performance of heterojunction (HJT) technology with the superior light utilization of the back-contact structure, achieving the world's first mass production of such modules. In April 2025, the ISFH (Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin) certified LONGi's HIBC cell efficiency at 27.81%, setting a new world record for this technology and approaching the theoretical limit of single-crystalline silicon cells.

Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of LONGi, commented: "This is another peak that LONGi has reached in technological innovation, as well as another major breakthrough in our BC technology journey. We have taken PV module efficiency to a significantly higher level, fully demonstrating the high scalability of BC technology and the substantial room for further efficiency gains."

The EcoLife series modules, designed specifically for residential applications, deliver a maximum power output of up to 510W. The EcoLife series modules increase the cell-to-module area ratio from 93.2% to 95.1%, thereby significantly enhancing light absorption. To address shading issues, the modules feature a unique quasi-bypass diode structure that enables current routing. Under shading, power loss is reduced by more than 70% compared to TOPCon products, making them highly resistant to soiling and shadows. With a leading power density of 250W/m², the modules effectively solve the challenge of generating more power on limited roof areas, substantially reducing household electricity costs.

Martin Green, known as the "Father of PV" and a professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, has praised the technology: "On the 'Solar Cell Efficiency Tables' list, LONGi's HIBC technology dominates, taking the number one spot. This is also attributable to LONGi's persistent efforts on the BC technology track."

To date, LONGi's HIBC and BC series modules have gained extensive market validation worldwide. In January 2026, the LONGi EcoLife won the German Excellence Award 2026 in the "Energy & Environment" category. The jury's citation read: "LONGi EcoLife: Higher Power Generation, Higher Safety - Modules for an Uncertain Climate Future," specifically acknowledging the product's technical leadership and application value. In February, LONGi renewed a three-year framework agreement with Energy 3000, a well-known European energy solutions provider, to continuously supply a total of 2GW of high-efficiency PV modules, focusing on HPBC 2.0 and LONGi EcoLife modules based on HIBC technology.

At present, HIBC cell technology has already achieved large-scale mass production. LONGi has built a complete BC technology matrix ranging from HPBC 2.0 to HIBC. Moving forward, LONGi will continue to drive technological innovation, further boost module efficiency and power density through its BC technology platform, deepen global market applications of high-efficiency products such as HIBC, and strive to deliver more valuable clean energy solutions to customers worldwide, contributing to the global energy transition and the realization of carbon neutrality goals.

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