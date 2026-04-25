MONTX Makes Global Debut with Two Visionary Concepts at the Auto China 2026

BEIJING, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), GAC Commercial Vehicles officially launched MONTX, a new all-domain brand defined as "a boundary-defying new breed". Under the brand proposition "New Breed. No Boundaries.", MONTX premiered two pioneering concept vehicles: MONTX P10 and MONTX V10. The brand also launched Project Unbound, a global user co-creation program to shape the future of mobile living. Alongside the vehicles, MONTX introduced "Project Unbound," a radical user co-creation initiative partnered with renowned travel vlogger FREEROAD, inviting the global community to design the future of mobile living.

MONTX is a forward-thinking mobility brand dedicated to breaking traditional vehicle boundaries and creating multi-scenario, all-domain mobility experiences. It upholds the values of versatile utility, intelligent innovation, and user-centric design, catering to global pioneers who pursue seamless work-life integration and boundary-free exploration. Positioned to break the boundaries between commercial utility and passenger lifestyle, MONTX delivers one-vehicle, all-scenario mobility solutions for global pioneer users.

The MONTX P10 is a Multi-Dimensional Mobility Platform that integrates earth-sky synergy, vehicle-drone symbiosis, and rugged tactical aesthetics. Finished in fighter jet grey with armored-inspired contours, it is equipped with long-travel suspension, four-wheel distributed drive, and torque vectoring control to conquer mud, gravel, and extreme terrain. Its intelligent system provides real-time 3D terrain modeling, automatic suspension adjustment, making it the most capable and eye-catching all-terrain concept at this year's auto show. The MONTX V10 acts as an Adaptive Mobile Hub. It features a bold, minimalist boxy silhouette, four-way tailgate, steer-by-wire sliding steering wheel, and three-zone modular layout. The interior seamlessly transforms between mobile office, social lounge, and sleeping cabin, supported by an off-grid self-sustaining system that manages water, power, and climate automatically for long-distance adventure and wild living.

Rooted in China and built for the world, MONTX will initially focus on four key overseas markets: Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Chile. Moving forward, MONTX will continue to advance its all-domain product portfolio powered by modular architecture, proactive intelligence and new energy technologies. The launch of MONTX represents a profound shift in mobility. Through the P10, the V10, and a radical commitment to user co-creation, MONTX is tearing down the walls of traditional automotive design. MONTX invites the world to redefine the journey and co-create a future without limits. By creating competitive advantages in the global new energy mobility segment, MONTX strives to become a trusted global brand and elevate the influence of Chinese intelligent manufacturing worldwide.

Website:https://www.montxtech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965711/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montx-makes-global-debut-with-two-visionary-concepts-at-the-auto-china-2026-302753564.html