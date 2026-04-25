Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon wieder im Fokus: ATMY erreicht Allzeithoch - Verteidigungsnachfrage treibt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.04.2026 18:18 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

139th Canton Fair: Creativity and Innovation Sparks New Possibilities in Gifts & Decorations Category

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair is spotlighting a new generation of creativity in the Gifts & Decorations category, where exhibitors are blending craftsmanship, technology, sustainability, and cultural storytelling to redefine modern gifting and home décor.

A standout theme this session is the transformation of historical icons into functional, everyday objects. Designers have reimagined the famous Changxin Palace Lamp from the Han Dynasty as a contemporary accessory, bridging a 2,000-year cultural gap. Similarly, the Tile Cat Security Monitor cleverly integrates high-definition surveillance lenses into the mouth of a traditional folk mascot from Yunnan. By softening traditional motifs into adorable cartoon forms, exhibitors are giving advanced home security a warmer, more human touch.

Environmental responsibility remains a primary driver for product evolution. New modular eyewear systems feature a patented "quick-release" hinge that allows users to swap temples without replacing the entire frame. This not only offers endless style customization but also extends the product's lifespan. Furthermore, these frames utilize GRS-certified recycled materials, reducing carbon emissions by up to 30% and supporting global circular economy goals.

The integration of smart technology into traditional materials has given rise to new products. The world's first Solid Wood Wi-Fi Photo Frame combines the warm, organic texture of real wood with cloud-based connectivity. This allows family members to share photos remotely in real-time, transforming a classic decorative item into a modern communication hub that maintains a high-end, premium aesthetic.

For the global commuter and traveling family, efficiency is key. This session introduces ergonomic 30oz vacuum-insulated tumblers featuring patented "dual-drinking" lids that switch between straw and direct-sip modes with a simple twist. For younger travelers, a multi-functional children's suitcase doubles as an ergonomic seat with a fold-out backrest-specifically designed to meet airline carry-on standards while providing a safe resting spot for children during transit.

At the 139th Canton Fair, these innovations reflect the evolving direction of China's gift and décor industry, where sustainability, cultural expression, and user-centered design converge to shape the next generation of meaningful, modern products.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965700/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/139th-canton-fair-creativity-and-innovation-sparks-new-possibilities-in-gifts--decorations-category-302753570.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.