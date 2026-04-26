Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2026) - At the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), BAIC Group presented its upgraded, full-category product portfolio covering diverse mobility scenarios. With a systematic product strategy and continuously evolving technologies, BAIC emerged as one of the highlights of the show, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of Chinese automotive brands on the global stage.

At its home auto show, BAIC Group made a fresh appearance under the core narrative "A Shared Journey of Style, Heritage, and Innovation," showcasing a comprehensive refresh from brand identity to product portfolio. The booth highlighted BAIC's latest achievements in heritage, intelligent mobility, electrification, and diversified mobility solutions. Covering 3,458 square meters in a large-scale integrated layout, the BAIC stand attracted strong attention from visitors and industry partners throughout the event, reflecting the renewed strength of its full product lineup.



Addressing diverse mobility needs, BAIC presented a full-scenario product ecosystem at Auto China 2026, covering off-road vehicles, intelligent new energy vehicles, premium luxury models, and overseas commercial products. Several newly introduced models made their debut, further enriching BAIC's multi-brand product lineup. Rooted in BAIC's longstanding off-road heritage, models such as B81 and B70 highlight the evolution from traditional rugged mechanical performance to intelligent outdoor mobility. ARCFOX, with models including V9, S3, and S5, continues to strengthen its technology-driven positioning through advanced intelligent driving and ultra-fast charging technologies. Meanwhile, STELATO S9 and S9T appeared in newly introduced fashionable color schemes, adding fresh visual appeal to BAIC's premium smart mobility offering. The newly launched pickup series also made its appearance, further strengthening BAIC's global product portfolio in multi-purpose mobility solutions.

On the technology front, BAIC presented its "Kosmos" intelligent system and "Kinetex" powertrain platform, covering advanced driver assistance, intelligent cockpit, and power systems. Through in-house development and ecosystem collaboration, BAIC continues to advance connectivity and electrification, enhancing performance across high-voltage architecture, energy efficiency, and in-cabin experience.

Aligned with the theme "Future of Intelligence," BAIC highlighted its ongoing exploration in intelligent mobility. By integrating advanced driver assistance, interactive systems, and vehicle-level intelligence, BAIC is accelerating the transition from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Mobility for the World."



Global dealers, media representatives, and industry partners who experienced BAIC's products and technologies at the event have provided positive feedback. Their responses highlight BAIC's strengths not only in product competitiveness but also in its global partnership framework and localized operations.



Following the opening of Auto China 2026, BAIC is accelerating its global expansion. Guided by the belief that "We build what users need," the company will continue to enhance its product portfolio and technology systems, while deepening collaboration with global partners to advance the development of a sustainable smart mobility ecosystem.

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Source: Hmedium