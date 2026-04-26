Vineland, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2026) - Entrepreneur Dawn Michelle Castrataro has announced her participation in the Entrepreneur of Impact competition, a national platform recognizing founders and business leaders demonstrating innovation, leadership, and measurable business and social impact.

The competition brings together entrepreneurs from diverse industries and provides a structured environment for evaluating business models based on leadership, innovation, and community contribution. Participants are selected and showcased based on their ability to demonstrate meaningful outcomes alongside business development.





Dawn Michelle Castrataro Joins Entrepreneur of Impact Competition



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/294261_7b117cf43402b96c_002full.jpg

Castrataro's participation reflects her focus on purpose driven entrepreneurship, an approach that integrates business growth with long term value creation and community impact. Her work emphasizes aligning operational strategy with broader social relevance, a model increasingly reflected in modern entrepreneurial ecosystems.

"Success isn't just about building something profitable, it's about creating something that truly makes an impact," said Dawn Michelle Castrataro.

The Entrepreneur of Impact platform provides participants with public visibility through digital engagement tools, audience voting mechanisms, and structured evaluation criteria. It also enables entrepreneurs to expand professional reach while presenting their business vision to a broader audience of industry observers, collaborators, and supporters.

A portion of the competition also includes a charitable component supporting GENYOUth, a nonprofit organization focused on youth nutrition and wellness. This integration of philanthropy with entrepreneurial visibility reflects the competition's broader emphasis on aligning business influence with community benefit.

Castrataro's participation positions her within a growing segment of entrepreneurs who are shifting away from purely profit driven models toward frameworks that incorporate impact, transparency, and public engagement as part of business development strategy. This approach reflects broader changes in how entrepreneurial success is defined, with increasing emphasis on measurable influence, authenticity, and contribution.

In addition to her business initiatives, Castrataro has been active in professional networking environments where her presence has been noted by peers. Actress Augie Duke, who met Castrataro at a convention, described her as "deep" and "intuitive," adding that she demonstrated a grounded and perceptive presence during their interaction.

More information on Castrataro's participation in the competition is available through her official profile at: https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2026/dawn-castrataro

As the competition progresses, her involvement highlights the growing importance of platforms that elevate emerging entrepreneurs and provide structured opportunities for visibility, engagement, and recognition within the business community.

About Dawn Michelle Castrataro

Dawn Michelle Castrataro is an entrepreneur recognized for her participation in the Entrepreneur of Impact competition, a platform that highlights individuals driving meaningful change through innovation and leadership. Her work centers on building ventures that align business growth with community impact, reflecting a strong commitment to purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Additional information about her profile is available via the Entrepreneur of Impact Profile. She maintains an active presence on social media, including Facebook and Instagram. For inquiries, she can be reached at dawndiniglio@hotmail.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294261

Source: Plentisoft