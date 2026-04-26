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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 21:30
3,460 Euro
-0,57 % -0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,56025.04.
3,4603,60024.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2026 06:22 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Group: Auto China 2026: LEPAS Unveils NEV Portfolio, Kicking Off Its «Year of Delivery»

BEIJING, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, Auto China 2026 officially opened. Positioned at the forefront of global mobility, Chery Group's booth welcomed more than 4,000 guests from over 100 countries, setting new records for scale and participation.

On this global stage, LEPAS, Chery Group's all-new premium NEV brand, made its premiere under the theme "Elegance Moves the World". The brand unveiled its NEV strategy and introduced its product portfolio, including the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV-marking the official launch of its "Year of Delivery" across brand, product, and global network.

At the press conference, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., emphasized long-term vision, world-class quality, and global partnership.

01. Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd

Zhang Guibing, Executive Vice President of Chery Auto and President of Chery International, highlighted that participation of over 4,000 partners reflects global trust and will continue to drive smarter, greener mobility worldwide.

02. Mr. Zhang Guibing, Executive Vice President of Chery Auto and President of Chery International

As the NEV market shifts from rapid expansion to value-driven growth, users seek more refined, human-centered experiences. LEPAS responds to this shift as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, elevating NEV from a technology race to a lifestyle choice-turning every journey into a confident, effortless experience.

Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS, noted that mobility should be easier, technology more intuitive, and life more relaxed. Backed by Chery's global R&D network, LEPAS is built on three pillars-Leopard Aesthetics, Exquisite Space, and Elegant Technology-bringing "elegance" into a tangible, user-focused experience.

03. Mr. Zhai Xiao bing, CEO of LEAPS

Built on the LEX intelligent NEV platform, LEPAS has developed a structured portfolio centered on the L4, L6, and L8. At Auto China 2026, three models were introduced to meet diverse needs-from urban commuting to long-distance travel.

The LEPAS L6 EV is designed for urban mobility, featuring a low, wide stance, signature lighting, and technologies including VPD, H-NOA, Bosch IPB 2.0, and an AI Agent. Its cockpit integrates ambient lighting, fragrance, and drive modes to create a responsive, comfortable environment.

04. LPEAS L6 EV

The LEPAS L4 EV targets urban use with dynamic styling, 160kW power, multi-link suspension, and 21 ADAS and connectivity features. With a 500 km-class range and fast charging, it balances daily commuting with weekend travel.

05. LEPAS L4 EV

The LEPAS L6 PHEV offers versatility for both city and long-distance driving, combining extended range with the brand's design language and platform tuning. It is designed to deliver an "anxiety-free" driving experience and will begin global validation through the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving.

06. LEPAS L6 PHEV

Together, these models reflect LEPAS's philosophy: "Good-looking, Fun, Practical, and Enjoyable." The brand plans to launch 10 NEV models over the next three years.

Five days before the show, LEPAS made its European debut at Milan Design Week. From April 26 to 28, the LEPAS Global Partner Conference will further accelerate its Year of Delivery.

From brand vision to global rollout, LEPAS demonstrates that elegance is more than a concept-it's a mobility experience users can truly feel and choose.

Chery Group
Peiwen Tan
Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com
Website: lepasinternational.com
City: Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1163ee00-30db-42a1-be2c-1eda05882f45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cad6800-e2d2-41bd-98d3-bfce107585cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42f66869-b4ce-4b20-a369-8236c26931fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ffed987-eb8c-4cbf-80eb-fe497503d10c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed42386-b702-4cfd-99a9-fa4f0481b908

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6111955a-dea5-4989-b5c2-7948729906f3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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