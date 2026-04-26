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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2026 08:10 Uhr
82 Leser
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PetPivot Inc: PetPivot Announces $20 Off AutoScooper 11 & AutoScooper 12 Lite for Mother's Day

Mother enjoys her time while cat uses autoscooper

PARIS, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot, the US pet tech brand, is launching a limited-time Mother's Day promotion on its AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite, offering $20 off from April 29 to May 10, 2026. The campaign highlights the brand's focus on simplifying daily pet care for busy households, especially for pet moms balancing family and home responsibilities.

Both models are designed to reduce the burden of routine litter box cleaning through automated operation. Unlike many smart pet devices, they operate without Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and subscriptions. There are no ongoing fees, required accounts, or firmware updates needed to access core features, enabling a simple plug-and-play experience.

Safety remains central to the design.

The most recent version the AutoScooper 12 Lite features a mechanical safety system designed to monitor cats during operation. Key features include:

  • 11-Sensor Real-Time Detection: Seven infrared pairs and four Hall sensors track movement instantly; cycle pauses immediately if a cat enters.
  • Mechanical Anti-Pinch Protection: Half-gear structure physically prevents rotation hazards.
  • Open-Top Design with Foot Step: Prevents entrapment; The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old.
  • Truly Plug-and-Play: No Wi-Fi, apps, or accounts. Physical controls only.

The promotion positions both models as practical Mother's Day gifts that prioritize convenience, hygiene, and reliability. All units are in stock and available for immediate shipping during the promotional period via petpivot.com.

About PetPivot
PetPivot designs standalone pet care products focused on safety, simplicity, and user control. Its AutoScooper line delivers automated litter management without mandatory app connectivity, cloud dependency, or recurring fees, emphasizing long-term reliability.

Media Contact
Charlene Gao
charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com
petpivot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f144d51-d2f7-4a17-abec-240ae0c6b5fb


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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