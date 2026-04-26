Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2026) - At the prestigious Auto China 2026, as a leading Chinese luxury automotive brand, Hongqi made a dazzling appearance and officially launched its upgraded global strategy and debuted a new overseas SUV lineup.

Mr. Xiao Xiao, General Manager of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., stated that Hongqi adheres to the philosophy of "Shaping Mobility for Your World" and focuses on three core pillars:

Developing vehicles tailored for global markets

Delivering end-to-end luxury experience

Building a global co-creation ecosystem

With a more diverse lineup of luxury vehicles and superior luxury experiences, Hongqi will continuously create wonderful mobility, beautiful experiences and a better life for global users.

The all-new overseas SUV lineup unveiled includes: Hongqi Offroad, Hongqi Global SUV, E-HS9 Right-Hand Drive (RHD) version, and EHS5 available in both Left-Hand Drive (LHD) and Right-Hand Drive (RHD). Covering outdoor off-roading, urban commuting and business reception scenarios, the lineup forms a product system featuring synchronized LHD/RHD deployment, parallel development of electrified models, and coordinated intelligent evolution.

Mr. Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of China FAW, noted that the new models inherit Hongqi's Eastern luxury DNA while integrating local cultural preferences and user needs.

Hongqi Offroad satisfies the off-road aspirations of Middle Eastern elites.

E-HS9 RHD defines the preferred choice for business leaders and connoisseurs in Asia-Pacific and the UK.

EHS5 serves as a versatile urban SUV for young users in RHD markets including the UK, Indonesia, Singapore and Macao.

Hongqi Global SUV presents a unique character of Eastern-Western cultural integration.

At the press conference, Ms. Yang Xiaocui, Deputy General Manager of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., launched the Hongqi Bonded Friends - a global user co-creation program. It sincerely invites over 2 million car owners across 34 countries and regions to join the global Hongqi community, deepen cross-border friendships, and embark on and record every wonderful luxury journey together.

Hongqi will take user communities, exclusive services and brand events as bonds to innovate with global customers, and continuously deliver unique value and dedicated companionship.

Starting from Auto China 2026, Hongqi sends a clear signal of sustained global advancement. By 2028, Hongqi plans to expand to more than 110 countries and regions with over 650 dealerships. Committed to "Shaping Mobility for Your World", Hongqi will continue promoting Eastern luxury globally, earning worldwide recognition and leading the future benchmark of global luxury mobility.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294277

Source: Hmedium