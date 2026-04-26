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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
26.04.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Smart Money Quietly Accumulating as Lithium Demand Surges - Early Positioning in Elektros Signals Rare Ground-Floor Opportunity

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 26, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced continued progress in positioning itself within the rapidly expanding global demand for critical minerals./ - Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced continued progress in positioning itself within the rapidly expanding global demand for critical minerals.

As lithium and rare earth elements take center stage in powering electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, Elektros is actively advancing targeted outreach to select U.S.-based lithium refineries, aligning itself with key participants in the domestic supply chain.

Global demand for lithium continues to intensify, driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Leading global media and industry voices continue to reinforce lithium's essential role:

Reuters reports that lithium-ion batteries remain the dominant technology powering electric vehicles globally, underscoring lithium as a critical supply priority.

Bloomberg highlights increasing pressure on lithium supply chains as EV production scales worldwide.

Financial Times identifies lithium as a cornerstone material in the transition toward electric mobility.

Barron's emphasizes lithium's central role in battery production and sustained EV market growth.

The Wall Street Journal notes that securing lithium supply is rapidly becoming a strategic global priority.

Benzinga continues to cover the surge in lithium demand driven by expanding EV adoption.

Benzinga further highlights that the expansion of high-speed EV charging infrastructure is critical to sustaining long-term electric vehicle adoption, reinforcing the urgency of scaling energy and mineral supply chains.

Further reinforcing this trend, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has publicly emphasized the importance of scaling lithium production to support the future of electric vehicles and energy storage.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc., commented:

"We are operating at the center of a powerful global shift toward electrification and energy independence. Lithium has emerged as one of the most strategically important resources of our time. Our approach is both disciplined and forward-looking, positioning Elektros to scale alongside accelerating global demand while pursuing meaningful U.S. refinery partnerships."

The Company anticipates initiating shipments at a rate of one to two containers per month, with a defined roadmap to expand toward five to seven containers monthly as strategic relationships develop and operational capacity scales.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Our vision is to supply lithium globally on an expanding scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact

Elektros, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol ELEK.
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/smart-money-quietly-accumulating-as-lithium-demand-surges-early-positioning-in-elektros-1161239

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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