Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 26.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Infrastrukturplay: 40 MW aktiv, 1 GW in Sicht - das steckt hinter dem Bitzero-Infrastruktur-Push
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
24.04.26 | 17:35
22,630 Euro
-2,67 % -0,620
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,76023,07018:52
22,86023,10024.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2026 18:10 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Louvre Furnishings Group's Global Home Carnival Gains Momentum, Blending Trade, Culture and Holiday Promotions

FOSHAN, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Global Home Carnival hosted by Louvre Furnishings Group is underway in Foshan, offering a 21-day program that combines international trade, cultural exchange and consumer promotions. Held alongside the Canton Fair and running through the May Day holiday, the event aims to attract global buyers while boosting seasonal consumption.

Louvre Furnishings's 2026 Global Home Carnival

Louvre Furnishings's 2026 Global Home Carnival

With more than 26 years in the home furnishings sector, Louvre Furnishings Group has become a major sourcing and retail destination, welcoming over 4 million visitors annually and serving customers from more than 155 countries and regions. Since the event opened, delegations and digital creators from around 20 countries have visited the Louvre complex, touring the 22 themed exhibition halls.

Global Trade Platform and Cultural Exchange

Positioned as an extension of the Canton Fair ecosystem, the venue offers a structured service framework covering curated brands, selected materials, environmental commitment, quality assurance, transparent pricing and nationwide delivery, designed to support efficient and reliable sourcing.

On April 21, the "Foshan Wonder Night" event brought together nearly 400 international guests at the Louvre International Furniture Exhibition Center, featuring performances and cultural showcases that highlight a blend of global design and local elements.

Holiday Promotions and Lifestyle Experiences

During the May Day holiday from May 1 to May 5, the festival enters its peak phase with promotional activities including prize draws, shopping discounts, rebates and product giveaways to enhance consumer engagement.

Beyond retail, the event integrates tourism, art and dining. Yingge dance performances will be staged daily from May 1 to May 3, alongside art exhibitions and a range of international dining options.

Recognized as a national AAAA-level tourist destination, the Louvre complex continues to expand beyond retail. The event has also been featured on China Central Television (CCTV), highlighting its focus on quality and global engagement.

Organizers say the carnival reflects ongoing efforts to connect international trade with cultural experiences while strengthening Foshan's role in the global home furnishings industry.

About Louvre Furnishings Group

Louvre Furnishings Group, founded in 2000 and based in Foshan, China, integrates design, R&D, retail and hospitality, and is a leading brand in China's furnishings distribution industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dfe41cc-6d84-44f7-bde6-aadac83e6bb5



Media Contact Louvre Furnishings Group https://www.louvre-mall.com/ Cherry Li info@louvre-group.cn

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.