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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 21:30
3,460 Euro
-0,57 % -0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,56019:04
3,4603,60024.04.
PR Newswire
26.04.2026 20:12 Uhr
86 Leser
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Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Safety. For Family: TIGGO9 Completes Public Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Verification During the 2026 International Business Summit

WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, during the 2026 International Business Summit, CHERY completed a public three-vehicle composite crash validation of the TIGGO9 at the Chery Crash Safety Laboratory, witnessed on site by global dealers, international media and overseas user representatives. Designed around real-world high-risk traffic scenarios, the test used a composite crash setup to assess the safety performance of CHERY's flagship SUV and further demonstrate the brand's safety philosophy: Safety. For Family.

The test simulated a severe front-and-rear impact scenario. The TIGGO9, as the core test vehicle, sustained a 50 km/h frontal impact from a TIGGO7 while being simultaneously rear-ended by another vehicle at 40 km/h, placing its body structure, restraint systems and post-collision emergency response under comprehensive evaluation. After the crash, the passenger compartment remained intact, with no obvious deformation to the pillars and sufficient survival space preserved. The airbags and side curtain airbags deployed properly, the seat belt systems functioned effectively, the doors unlocked automatically and could be opened normally, the fuel system showed no leakage, and the hazard warning lights operated as intended.

This performance is supported by the TIGGO9's systematic safety design, including a high-rigidity body structure with 85% high-strength steel and 21% hot-stamped steel, an optimized load-transfer path, and a 10-airbag system. With multiple global five-star safety certifications already earned, CHERY continues to strengthen its safety credentials through real-world validation. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to raise safety standards and deliver reliable protection for families around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965831/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safety-for-family-tiggo9-completes-public-three-vehicle-composite-crash-verification-during-the-2026-international-business-summit-302753747.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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