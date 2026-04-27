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PR Newswire
27.04.2026 01:06 Uhr
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GLN International: GLN Connects to Vietnam's National QR Network, Enabling Nationwide QR Payments

  • Direct access to Vietnam's nationwide QR payment network
  • Enabling payments via partners' home-market banking and fintech apps without currency exchange

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International has launched a nationwide QR payment service in Vietnam in partnership with NAPAS, marking its direct integration into the country's national QR payment infrastructure.

The service was introduced at a launch ceremony on April 23 in Vietnam, attended by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), NAPAS, BIDV, and Hana Bank.

GLN leads the operation of the payment system connected to Vietnam's national QR network and has driven its technical integration, as part of Hana Financial Group's cross-border initiatives. Hana Bank participates as the only Korean financial institution designated as a settlement bank under SBV approval.

Vietnam's payment infrastructure is built on the VietQR Global system operated by NAPAS, linking banks and merchants nationwide. Through this integration, GLN enables users of partner apps to access the network, expanding acceptance. The partnership is also expected to support inbound use cases, allowing Vietnamese users to make QR payments in Korea via their local apps.

The service is available across tourist destinations, including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Ho Chi Minh City, across everyday merchants. Payments can be made through GLN-connected partner applications, including major Korean fintech apps such as Toss, PurpleGLN, Hana OneQ, Hana Money, and Hana Card, without currency exchange. The service is expected to expand to platforms, including Naver Pay and KB Banking App.

Seok Lee, CEO of GLN, said, "This launch marks a significant step in connecting Korea and Vietnam through a unified QR payment infrastructure. By integrating with Vietnam's national QR network, we enable a simple payment experience for travelers using the apps they already use in their home market, without currency exchange. We will continue to lead overseas payments and cash withdrawals without physical cards."

Meanwhile, GLN, a subsidiary of Hana Bank under Hana Financial Group, provides QR payment and QR withdrawal services across 14 countries in Asia, including Vietnam, China, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Japan, with access to more than 200 million QR merchants globally. The company is a leading cross-border payment infrastructure provider in Asia, connecting users and merchants across markets. It has also established partnerships with overseas financial platforms, including Moreta Pay (North America), DeCard App (Singapore), and Taishin Bank (Taiwan).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965820/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965819/Image1__Vietnam_NAPAS_PR_ENG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gln-connects-to-vietnams-national-qr-network-enabling-nationwide-qr-payments-302753746.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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