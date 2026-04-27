InHand Networks Launches "Made in Canada" IR624 5G Industrial Router to Power Critical Infrastructure

Built for North America, certified for mission-critical infrastructure

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 26, 2026 / InHand Networks, a trusted provider of industrial IoT connectivity solutions, today announced that the IR624 5G Industrial Router, already available on the market, is now proudly manufactured in Canada. Engineered for mission-critical applications, the IR624 delivers unmatched speed, reliability, and security for sectors including intelligent transportation, smart energy, and industrial automation across North America.

Built for North America: Certified Performance, Localized Support

As digital transformation accelerates in harsh environments, the IR624 addresses the growing demand for resilient 5G connectivity. Key highlights include:

Blazing 5G Speeds : Leveraging the Qualcomm SDX62 platform, the router achieves 3.4 Gbps downlink and 900 Mbps uplink speeds, certified across Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile networks. This ensures seamless HD video streaming, real-time telemetry, and massive IoT data transmission.

Industrial-Grade Reliability : With dual SIM/eSIM failover, auto-reconnection, and an industrial-grade design (IP30, -40°C to 75°C operating range), the IR624 maintains uptime in extreme conditions-from mining sites to mobile command centers.

Enterprise Security Suite: Integrated VPN (IPsec/L2TP/OpenVPN), firewall traffic control, and real-time alerts safeguard sensitive data, meeting stringent compliance standards for healthcare, finance, and government deployments.

"Device Live" Cloud Platform: Zero-Touch Management

The IR624 is supported by InHand's free Device Live cloud platform, enabling IT teams to:

Remotely configure and monitor thousands of devices.

Receive instant notifications for network anomalies.

Streamline firmware updates and asset tracking.

This zero-touch provisioning slashes deployment time and operational costs, making it ideal for large-scale rollouts like city-wide surveillance or distributed energy grids.

Versatility Across Industries

From powering digital signage at major events to securing SCADA systems in oil refineries, the IR624's versatility shines:

Transportation: Real-time tracking and passenger Wi-Fi on buses and trains.

Healthcare: Reliable telemedicine connectivity in ambulances.

Industrial: Wireless backup for PLCs in manufacturing plants.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks provides industrial and enterprise networking solutions that help organizations deploy and operate reliable connectivity across distributed sites. Learn more at https://www.inhand.com.

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-launches-%22made-in-canada%22-ir624-5g-industrial-rou-1158461