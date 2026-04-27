Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|AMEGO CAPITAL CORP
|May 12, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Advent - AWI Holdings Inc.
|May 26, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AG
|Alaska Silver Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|Andean Precious Metals Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|Aritzia Inc.
|May 14, 2026
|July 6, 2026
|AG
|Atha Energy Corp
|May 12, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AS
|AuMEGA Metals Limited
|April 21, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AG
|Aurion Resources Ltd
|May 6, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|S
|BASE CARBON INC
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Badlands Resources Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AS
|Bearclaw Capital Corp.
|May 21, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Bitcoin Treasury Corporation
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Bonterra Resources Inc.
|May 14, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AS
|Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|COLLECTIVE METALS INC
|May 11, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|CORE SILVER CORP.
|May 12, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Cambria Gold Mines Inc %
|April 10, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AGS
|Cambria Gold Mines Inc
|May 12, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AGS
|Canadian Copper Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Canagold Resources Ltd.
|May 5, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AG
|Canlan Ice Sports Corp
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Canterra Minerals Corporation
|May 13, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
|May 12, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III
|May 15, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Clinch Resources Ltd.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|CoTec Holdings Corp.
|May 19, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Collective Metals Inc. %
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Colossus Resources Corp. *
|April 17, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|Conifex Timber Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AG
|Copper Road Resources Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|DAVIDsTEA INC.
|May 7, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|DIGI POWER X IN/CM
|April 29, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|E Automotive Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. *
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Emerge Commerce Ltd.
|May 15, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|A
|Entree Resources Ltd.
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Etrion Corporation
|May 12, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AG
|FREQUENCY EXCHANGE
|May 11, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|FTI Foodtech International Inc*
|April 7, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|A
|Finlay Minerals Ltd
|May 15, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.
|May 14, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|Fobi AI Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|Fury Gold Mines Limited
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|S
|G2 Goldfields Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|S
|GREENCASTLE RES LTD
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Generation Mining Limited
|May 13, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Glacier Media Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Gold Basin Resources Corp.
|May 5, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|S
|Gold Orogen Resources Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Gold Strategy Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Goldsky Resources Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Great Basin Metals Inc.
|May 13, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AGS
|Great Pacific Gold Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Grounded Lithium Corp.
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|Gungnir Resources Inc.
|May 5, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|HPQ Silicon Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Healwell AI Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|May 6, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AG
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies *
|May 20, 2026
|July 13, 2026
|A
|Homeland Uranium Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|A
|InPlay Oil Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|KAPA Gold Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC
|May 14, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|KESTREL GOLD INC
|May 15, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|King Copper Discovery Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Kuya Silver Corporation
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|LEEF Brands Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|A
|Leveljump Healthcare Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Lithium Americas Corp. *
|April 23, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|A
|Lode Gold Resources Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|MELKIOR RESOURCES INC
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
|May 12, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AGS
|Mayfair Gold Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Metatek-Group Ltd
|May 12, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|Monarch West Ventures Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Mountain Province Diamonds Inc
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Mundoro Capital Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC
|May 13, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AS
|Nio Strategic Metals Inc
|May 13, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|North Shore Uranium Ltd.
|May 15, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AGS
|Nuinsco Resources Limited
|May 14, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AS
|O2Gold Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|July 2, 2026
|AS
|Ogopogo Industries Ltd.
|April 30, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|S
|Organto Foods Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|PATTERSON METALS CORP
|May 13, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Paradigm Gold Corporation
|May 12, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AS
|Premier American Uranium Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|PyroGenesis Inc.
|May 14, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|QCK Gold Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AS
|QUIMBAYA GOLD INC
|May 14, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|Quantum eMotion Corp.
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|RIWI Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|RZOLV Technologies Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Regency Silver Corp. *
|May 5, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AGS
|Rockex Mining Corporation
|May 14, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|SENVEST CAPITAL INC
|May 15, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AG
|SIERRA MADRE GLD & SLV LTD
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.
|May 15, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Saltire Capital Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|Satellos Bioscience Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Sato Technologies Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AGS
|Serabi Gold PLC
|May 13, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Sherritt International Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|Skycap Investment Holdings Inc
|May 11, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Solaris Resources Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Star Royalties Ltd.
|May 5, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|S
|Sun Peak Metals Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AGS
|TANA RESOURCES CORP
|May 19, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP
|May 1, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AGS
|TVI PACIFIC INC
|May 15, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|Talisker Resources Ltd.
|May 12, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Talmora Diamond Inc
|May 13, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Talon Metals Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Terago Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|The Eelleet Network Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|The Precision Peptide Company
|May 19, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|Tinka Resources Limited
|May 6, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Trinity One Metals Ltd.
|May 12, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Twyford Ventures Inc.
|May 20, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|UNITED LITHIUM CORP
|May 13, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|Urbanfund Corp
|May 11, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AGS
|VIQ Solutions Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Verde AgriTech Ltd.
|May 7, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|Western Metallica Resources Co*
|April 13, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp
|May 11, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AS
|Westhaven Gold Corp.
|May 7, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Wolfden Resources Corporation
|May 15, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|XTRA GOLD RESOURCES CORP
|May 12, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|A
|Yangaroo Inc
|May 11, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Zincx Resources Corp.
|May 15, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293956
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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