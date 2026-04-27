Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type AMEGO CAPITAL CORP May 12, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Advent - AWI Holdings Inc. May 26, 2026 June 29, 2026 AG Alaska Silver Corp. May 15, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS Andean Precious Metals Corp. May 13, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG Aritzia Inc. May 14, 2026 July 6, 2026 AG Atha Energy Corp May 12, 2026 June 29, 2026 AS AuMEGA Metals Limited April 21, 2026 May 28, 2026 AG Aurion Resources Ltd May 6, 2026 June 5, 2026 S BASE CARBON INC May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Badlands Resources Inc. May 12, 2026 June 30, 2026 AS Bearclaw Capital Corp. May 21, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Bitcoin Treasury Corporation May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Bonterra Resources Inc. May 14, 2026 June 30, 2026 AS Bullion Gold Resources Corp. May 13, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS COLLECTIVE METALS INC May 11, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS CORE SILVER CORP. May 12, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Cambria Gold Mines Inc % April 10, 2026 May 27, 2026 AGS Cambria Gold Mines Inc May 12, 2026 June 29, 2026 AGS Canadian Copper Inc. May 6, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Canagold Resources Ltd. May 5, 2026 June 12, 2026 AG Canlan Ice Sports Corp May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Canterra Minerals Corporation May 13, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Cascadia Minerals Ltd. May 12, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Cerrado Gold Inc. May 11, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Chesapeake Gold Corp. April 24, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III May 15, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Clinch Resources Ltd. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG CoTec Holdings Corp. May 19, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Collective Metals Inc. % April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Colossus Resources Corp. * April 17, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS Conifex Timber Inc. May 11, 2026 June 19, 2026 AG Copper Road Resources Inc. May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS DAVIDsTEA INC. May 7, 2026 June 16, 2026 A DIGI POWER X IN/CM April 29, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Dryden Gold Corp. May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 A E Automotive Inc. May 15, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. * April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Emerge Commerce Ltd. May 15, 2026 June 29, 2026 A Entree Resources Ltd. May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Etrion Corporation May 12, 2026 June 29, 2026 AG FREQUENCY EXCHANGE May 11, 2026 June 16, 2026 A FTI Foodtech International Inc* April 7, 2026 June 5, 2026 A Finlay Minerals Ltd May 15, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. May 14, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS Fobi AI Inc. May 15, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG Fury Gold Mines Limited May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 S G2 Goldfields Inc. May 11, 2026 June 16, 2026 S GREENCASTLE RES LTD May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Generation Mining Limited May 13, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Glacier Media Inc. May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Gold Basin Resources Corp. May 5, 2026 June 4, 2026 S Gold Orogen Resources Corp. May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Gold Strategy Inc. May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Goldsky Resources Corp. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Great Basin Metals Inc. May 13, 2026 June 26, 2026 AGS Great Pacific Gold Corp. May 11, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Grounded Lithium Corp. May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG Gungnir Resources Inc. May 5, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS HPQ Silicon Inc. May 15, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Healwell AI Inc. May 15, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Heliostar Metals Ltd. May 6, 2026 June 15, 2026 AG Hillcrest Energy Technologies * May 20, 2026 July 13, 2026 A Homeland Uranium Corp. May 13, 2026 June 29, 2026 A InPlay Oil Corp. April 30, 2026 June 10, 2026 A KAPA Gold Inc. May 12, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC May 14, 2026 June 23, 2026 A KESTREL GOLD INC May 15, 2026 June 17, 2026 A King Copper Discovery Corp. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Kuya Silver Corporation May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS LEEF Brands Inc. April 27, 2026 June 12, 2026 A Leveljump Healthcare Corp. May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Lithium Americas Corp. * April 23, 2026 June 22, 2026 A Lode Gold Resources Inc. May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 A MELKIOR RESOURCES INC May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Maple Gold Mines Ltd. May 12, 2026 June 24, 2026 AGS Mayfair Gold Corp. May 15, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Metatek-Group Ltd May 12, 2026 June 18, 2026 A Monarch West Ventures Inc. May 12, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Mountain Province Diamonds Inc May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Mundoro Capital Inc. May 11, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC May 13, 2026 June 17, 2026 AS Nio Strategic Metals Inc May 13, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS North Shore Uranium Ltd. May 15, 2026 June 22, 2026 AGS Nuinsco Resources Limited May 14, 2026 June 30, 2026 AS O2Gold Inc. May 15, 2026 July 2, 2026 AS Ogopogo Industries Ltd. April 30, 2026 June 3, 2026 S Organto Foods Inc. May 15, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG PATTERSON METALS CORP May 13, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Paradigm Gold Corporation May 12, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Power Metallic Mines Inc. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AS Premier American Uranium Inc. May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS PyroGenesis Inc. May 14, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS QCK Gold Corp. May 15, 2026 June 19, 2026 AS QUIMBAYA GOLD INC May 14, 2026 June 23, 2026 A Quantum eMotion Corp. May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG RIWI Corp. May 11, 2026 June 24, 2026 A RZOLV Technologies Inc. May 4, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Regency Silver Corp. * May 5, 2026 June 23, 2026 AGS Rockex Mining Corporation May 14, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS SENVEST CAPITAL INC May 15, 2026 June 19, 2026 AG SIERRA MADRE GLD & SLV LTD May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. May 15, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Saltire Capital Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 16, 2026 A Satellos Bioscience Inc. May 12, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Sato Technologies Corp. May 13, 2026 June 22, 2026 AGS Serabi Gold PLC May 13, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Sherritt International Corp. May 15, 2026 June 24, 2026 A Skycap Investment Holdings Inc May 11, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Solaris Resources Inc. May 11, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Star Royalties Ltd. May 5, 2026 June 22, 2026 S Sun Peak Metals Corp. May 15, 2026 June 22, 2026 AGS TANA RESOURCES CORP May 19, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP May 1, 2026 June 5, 2026 AGS TVI PACIFIC INC May 15, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG Talisker Resources Ltd. May 12, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Talmora Diamond Inc May 13, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Talon Metals Corp. May 13, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Terago Inc. May 12, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS The Eelleet Network Corp. May 15, 2026 June 23, 2026 A The Precision Peptide Company May 19, 2026 June 24, 2026 A Tinka Resources Limited May 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Trinity One Metals Ltd. May 12, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Twyford Ventures Inc. May 20, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG UNITED LITHIUM CORP May 13, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG Urbanfund Corp May 11, 2026 June 15, 2026 AGS VIQ Solutions Inc. May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Verde AgriTech Ltd. May 7, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. May 15, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS Western Metallica Resources Co* April 13, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp May 11, 2026 June 26, 2026 AS Westhaven Gold Corp. May 7, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Westport Fuel Systems Inc. May 12, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Wolfden Resources Corporation May 15, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS XTRA GOLD RESOURCES CORP May 12, 2026 June 26, 2026 A Yangaroo Inc May 11, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Zincx Resources Corp. May 15, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293956

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)