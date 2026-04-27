Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheimer Infrastrukturplay: 40 MW aktiv, 1 GW in Sicht - das steckt hinter dem Bitzero-Infrastruktur-Push
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.04.2026 06:18 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flagship Tablet to Highlight Huawei Innovative Product Launch in Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei officially announced the "Now Is Your Spark" Innovative Launch Event, due to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on May 7, 2026. This launch event will unveil a comprehensive lineup of flagship tablets, wearables, and smartphones. Empowering daily life with technology and exploring future frontiers through innovation, Huawei aims to inspire every user through intelligent experiences across all scenarios.

As one of the highlights of this launch event, the flagship tablet HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max will make its global debut. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro series has consistently delivered comprehensive experience breakthroughs with best-in-class productivity and creativity. This new device is Huawei's best tablet yet, with a lightweight design, PC-level productivity, and PaperMatte Display, opening new possibilities for work, creation, and creative expression.

In the wearables sector, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT Series continues to gain widespread recognition from global consumers. By April 2026, shipments have exceeded 24 million units, setting a new benchmark in the fashion sports smartwatch market. The series offers a lightweight, comfortable wearing experience while providing professional sports guidance and health management features. At the Huawei Innovative Launch Event in Bangkok, the all-new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series will debut. It is set to become the ideal companion for users to express personal style, explore sports enjoyment, and monitor health around the clock. Additionally, this launch will introduce the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition, specially designed for marathons with its upgraded data analysis capabilities to scientifically support every step of the run. Moreover, Huawei plans to unveil its first jewelry smartwatch designed in partnership with renowned international jewelry designer Francesca Amfitheatrof-the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN Spring Edition. Also making a grand return after five years is the next-generation premium kids watch, the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS X1 Series.

In the smartphone segment, HUAWEI nova 15 Max will deliver an upgraded experience for global consumers. Leveraging strengths in imaging technology, battery life, and reliable quality, it is an ideal companion for young people to capture life's moments and unleash their creativity.

Now Is Your Spark- every individual can light up the world to drive change, and technology serves as the torch to ignite, connect, and amplify this force. By giving passion a voice, inspiration a purpose, and expression a stage, Huawei aims to empower consumers worldwide to write their own stories with innovative technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966013/84.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flagship-tablet-to-highlight-huawei-innovative-product-launch-in-bangkok-302753958.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.