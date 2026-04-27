China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) has inaugurated a new nonstop route connecting Vienna, Austria, and Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, marking the first direct air link between Austria and northwest China.

CEAir operates three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on the new route.

Flight MU5064 departs Vienna at 13:30 local time and arrives at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport at 05:50 the next day. The return flight, MU5063, leaves Xi'an at 01:30 and arrives in Vienna at 06:10 local time.

The route is operated by an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration with 18 business-class seats and 245 economy-class seats.

The launch strengthens CEAir's intercontinental network, with Xi'an as a key hub. CEAir now operates 16 international routes from Xi'an, connecting the city with 14 global destinations.

For Austrian travelers, the new route provides direct access to Shaanxi Province, renowned for the world-famous Terracotta Army and rich historical heritage, with onward connections to CEAir's extensive network within China and across Asia.

The addition of Vienna expands CEAir's European network, which now includes major destinations such as London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt.

Travel Information:

Austrian passport holders are eligible for China's visa-free policy, which allows for stays of up to 30 days for business, tourism, or transit purposes. The policy remains valid until December 31, 2026. Chinese citizens traveling to Austria are required to obtain a Schengen visa prior to their journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260426385511/en/

Contacts:

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: fangying

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai