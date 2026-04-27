India's renewable power generation from solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy rose by a record 98 TWh (+24%) in 2025, driven by strong growth in solar and wind, according to Ember. The increase was twice the country's electricity demand growth of 49 TWh, which was relatively low due to milder temperatures and slower industrial activity. As a result, India's fossil power generation fell by 3.3%. India India's renewable power generation from solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy rose by a record 98 TWh (+24%) in 2025, driven by strong growth in solar and wind, according to Ember. The increase was twice ...

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