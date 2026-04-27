Australia's Energy Market Commission says introducing a new distribution planning framework and undertaking enhanced data reporting will help to reduce rooftop solar curtailment.The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is proposing to modernize its distribution network planning, which it says will help to lower curtailment of rooftop solar. A draft rule released earlier this week proposes to replace the existing distribution annual planning report with a distribution network plan. The plan would be published every five years covering a 20-year timeframe, with distribution network service ...

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