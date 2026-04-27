Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Transforming Financial Literacy in Ireland Through AI-Powered Communication

Helping Irish savers better understand investment products, Broadridge is developing innovative language simplification technology

DUBLIN, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BR) today announced plans to support groundbreaking work in financial literacy in Ireland. Supported by IDA Ireland, the project will enable Broadridge to explore how artificial intelligence can be used to simplify the language in financial disclosures and make investment products more accessible to Irish retail investors.

"Ireland is a leading international centre for innovation in financial technology," said Denis Curran, Head of International Financial Services, Emerging Business and Engineering & Green Economy at IDA Ireland. "We are delighted to support Broadridge in its mission to enhance financial literacy through the power of artificial intelligence. I wish the team at Broadridge every success with this innovative project."

This collaboration addresses a critical challenge facing Ireland's financial services sector. While Ireland hosts over €5 trillion in fund assets and is Europe's ETF powerhouse, retail investor participation remains low. Research shows that dense, jargon-heavy disclosures create a significant barrier, with only 18% of EU citizens demonstrating high financial literacy according to the European Commission's 2023 Eurobarometer Survey.

"This partnership with IDA Ireland positions Broadridge at the centre of a national initiative to leverage technology to make sophisticated investment products genuinely accessible to retail investors," said Stephen Johnston, Senior Country Officer, Ireland, at Broadridge. "We've analysed investment disclosures from the 50 largest UK asset managers and found that nearly half were written at an academic level that would be difficult for most retail investors to understand. Across Europe, around €14 trillion sits in household savings accounts. At a time when purchasing power is eroding due to inflation, too many of these savers lack clarity and confidence in how best to realise their investment potential. By applying AI to create plain-language communications while maintaining regulatory compliance and accuracy, we can measurably boost engagement and help move Irish savers from deposit accounts into long-term investments that can support their financial futures."

Broadridge's research project will investigate how AI-driven plain-English communications can transform complex fund documentation into clear and simple information that empowers everyday Irish savers to make informed investment decisions. The initiative aligns with both the European Commission's Financial Literacy Strategy and regulatory efforts such as the UK FCA's Consumer Composite Investment framework to deliver simplified, user-friendly disclosures.

Broadridge's Dublin team supports clients across Ireland's financial services community, delivering a broad range of technology and operational solutions. With dedicated Dublin-based regulatory expertise, the team partners with leading global asset managers and fund administrators to navigate complex requirements, including PRIIPs, MiFID, Solvency II and the evolving UK-EU regulatory landscape.

Results from the study will be shared with industry stakeholders and regulators to inform best practices.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500 Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

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