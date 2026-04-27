Cint Group AB: Cint Group, interim report January - March 2026: a quarter that verifies the Cint 2.0 strategy

First quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 34.0m (35.9), corresponding to a decrease of 5.3 percent, or an increase of 2.6 percent on a constant currency basis

Gross profit totaled EUR 29.4m (31.4), corresponding to a gross margin of 86.4 percent (87.5)

EBITA increased to EUR 4.6m (3.7) with an EBITA margin of 13.4 percent (10.3)

EBIT increased to EUR 0.8m (-3.6) with an EBIT margin of 2.3 percent (-10.1)

EPS, before dilution was EUR 0.00 (-0.01)

Adjusted EPS, before dilution was EUR 0.01 (0.01)

Cash flow from operating activities reached EUR 7.8m (10.4)

Significant events during and after the period

In February 2026, Jeremy Fletcher joined Cint as Interim CFO.

On 27 April 2026, a bid consortium consisting of Triton Fund VI ("Triton"), Bolero Holdings SARL ("Bolero"), Patrick Comer and Brett Schnittlich, acting through TriCarbs BidCo AB (the "Bidder"), announced a public offer to the shareholders in Cint to transfer all their shares in the company to the Bidder at a price of SEK 5.60 in cash per share (the "Offer"). Cint's board of directors unanimously recommends the shareholders to accept the Offer. The Bidder expects to publish an offer document regarding the Offer on or around 13 May 2026. The acceptance period in the Offer is expected to commence on or around 14 May 2026 and end on or around 12 June 2026. Further information about the Offer, including its terms and conditions, is set out in the Bidder's press release announcing the Offer which is available on the Bidder's website, www.data-driven-future.com. The board of directors' recommendation is available on Cint's website, https://investors.cint.com.

CEO Patrick Comer comments:

Sales and profitability

Sales grew 2.6 percent in constant currency, returning us to growth for the first time in two years. Reported net sales were EUR 34.0m, a 5.3 percent decrease due to the weaker USD. The first quarter is seasonally lighter, but the underlying demand is supportive of the Cint 2.0 strategy.

Cint Exchange sales amounted to -5.1 percent in constant currency (reported -11.7 percent), a meaningful step up from the third and the fourth quarter of 2025. This as a consequence of having moved past the earlier stages of migration. Customers are engaging more deeply on the platform, and our quality improvements are impacting their commercial decisions. Demand for AI-driven research is accelerating, and we are building features and go-to-market strategies to capture this opportunity. AI-Moderated interviews (AIMI) are the first example: globally scalable focus groups delivered over voice or video, powered by Cint's panel and quality controls.

Media Measurement sales grew with 22.8 percent in constant currency (11.0 percent reported), up from 17.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025. Following the Affinity Solutions partnership, we pulled our 2027+ Outcomes Measurement capabilities forward into 2026 and launched closed beta in early April. Outcomes represent the 'holy grail' for advertisers: by linking brand lift KPIs to actual point-of-sale transactions, customers move from measuring 'what people say' to 'what people do.' Early beta reception from major streaming, publisher, and ad-tech partners has been constructive.

EBITA was EUR 4.6m versus 3.7m a year ago, despite lower sales. EBITA margin rose to 13.4 percent (10.3) on lower operating expenses. Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.8m (10.4), reflecting tight cost control and stable working capital. Net cash flow was EUR -1.2m, including EUR 4.5m in loan amortization. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of EUR 10.2m, up EUR 2.4m since year-end.

Accounts receivable fell to EUR 74.8m, our lowest level since the Lucid acquisition, a reduction of EUR 7.0m since year-end 2025. This is solid progress, but optimizing collections remains a top operational priority, and we expect further gains throughout the year.

Looking ahead

We are executing the Cint 2.0 according to plan. We still have work to do, but Cint Exchange sequential improvement and Measurement acceleration demonstrate that the strategy is sound. With the Cint 2.0 foundations in place, our focus turns to innovation and delivering the product roadmap. The path from the first quarter's growth rate to our medium-term targets runs through continued strong Measurement performance and Exchange return to growth. We reaffirm our medium-term targets: organic growth above 10 percent, EBITA margin of 25 percent, and net debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5x.

Webcast on Wednesday 29 April at 09.00 a.m. CEST

A webcast conference call will be held on Wednesday 29 April at 09:00 a.m. CEST. The report will be presented by Patrick Comer, CEO and Niels Boon, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcast presentation and conference call live at: webcast. For participation in the telephone conference please register here: telco. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at Cint Investors.

For more information please contact:

Anna Belfrage, Chair of the Board

Tel: +46 708 252630

Email: ir@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

This information is information that Cint Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-27 07:50 CEST.