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WKN: A2N5QP | ISIN: US3665051054 | Ticker-Symbol: G02
Stuttgart
27.04.26 | 08:32
17,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GARRETT MOTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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17,40018,50009:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
28 Leser
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Garrett Motion Inc.: Garrett Motion's Breakthrough Oil-Free Centrifugal Compressor Enhances High-Efficiency Liquid Cooling Solutions

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, and TONFY, a specialized Chinese provider of industrial temperature control and thermal management, today announced a collaboration project to advance next-generation, high-efficiency liquid cooling solutions for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and broader high-density infrastructure applications.

The collaboration combines TONFY's expertise in energy storage liquid cooling system integration with Garrett's breakthrough oil-free centrifugal compressor technology, which has demonstrated strong performance in testing: approximately double the cooling capacity within a comparable footprint, >10% efficiency improvement and noise levels below 75 dB(A). Together, these advantages deliver the efficiency and reliability required for energy storage systems in demanding outdoor, continuous-duty environments.

Garrett's oil-free high-speed centrifugal compressor technology is expected to be integrated into TONFY's 80 kW liquid cooling units for outdoor containerized energy storage systems and other high-reliability applications in both China and overseas markets, with plans for mass production in 2027. The two companies will also explore the technology's potential in other high-density, energy-efficient cooling applications.

With the growth of BESS, liquid cooling is critical for ensuring high performance and reliability. Garrett's solutions strengthen TONFY's liquid cooling platform for energy storage and create a foundation for future collaboration in high-efficiency infrastructure.

"We are proud to collaborate with TONFY to bring Garrett's oil-free centrifugal compressor technology, proven in demanding automotive applications, to the fast-growing energy storage liquid cooling industry," said Olivier Rabiller, president and CEO of Garrett Motion. "Together, we will help customers improve efficiency, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and enhance system stability, while accelerating next-generation liquid cooling solutions."

Chen ZhenGuo, Vice President of TONFY said, "As a specialized player in energy storage thermal management, TONFY is committed to adopting breakthrough technologies that support next-generation energy storage systems. Garrett's oil-free centrifugal compressor technology enhances the efficiency and reliability of our liquid cooling platform, strengthening our competitiveness in the fast-growing energy storage market and future high-efficiency thermal management applications."

About TONFY
TONFY is a leading Chinese provider of industrial temperature control and thermal management solutions for new-type energy storage. With expertise in liquid cooling, system integration, and high-reliability thermal management design, its products are widely used in outdoor containerized energy storage systems, commercial and industrial energy storage equipment, and other critical applications requiring high stability and energy efficiency. TONFY delivers efficient, reliable, and scalable thermal management solutions that support the growth of new-type energy storage and next-generation high-efficiency infrastructure.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com-

CONTACTS:

Global MediaInvestor Relations
Fabrice SpenninckCyril Grandjean
MediaRelations@garrettmotion.com

investorrelations@garrettmotion.com

CHINA Media
Yang Hu
yang.hu1@garrettmotion.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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