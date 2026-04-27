NB Private Equity Partners Limited: NBPE Announces Audited Annual Financial Report and 31 March 2026 monthly NAV

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Audited 2025 Results and 31 March 2026 monthly NAV

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 27 April 2026

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.1bn FTSE 250 listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today releases its 2025 Annual Financial Report and 31 March 2026 Monthly NAV Update.

Audited Annual Results Highlights (31 December 2025)

NAV per share of $27.94 (£20.77)

5.0% NAV TR in the 12 months, driven by an increase in private valuations and positive foreign exchange movements, partially offset by quoted holdings but with share buybacks further enhancing NAV per share

Private portfolio value increased 3.9% in 2025 on a constant currency basis

Strong portfolio company operating performance: LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively, during 2025 1

$180 million of proceeds from realisations received during 2025; over 50% increase in distributions from co-investments

Well-positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $302 million of cash and undrawn credit line available

$0.94 per share of dividends paid during 2025; 5.1% yield on the share price

$102 million returned to shareholders in 2025 by way of share buybacks and dividends, representing 8% of opening NAV

As of 31 December 2025 2025 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*



Annualised 5.0% 9.0%



2.9% 46.0%



7.9% 168.1%



10.4% MSCI World TR (USD)*



Annualised 21.6% 80.3%



21.7% 81.5%



12.7% 231.7%



12.7% Share price TR (GBP)*



Annualised 7.5% 16.3%



5.2% 73.3%



11.6% 243.4%



13.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*



Annualised 24.0% 46.5%



13.6% 73.9%



11.7% 123.4%



8.4%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Peter Von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions & Strategy at Neuberger commented:

"NBPE delivered a NAV total return of 5.0% in the year, with growth predominantly driven by continued strong underlying operating performance and realisation activity. Despite a slow start to the year, realisations were particularly strong with $180 million of proceeds received at an aggregate 2.8x multiple of invested capital at a 17% uplift to carrying value three quarters prior.

Looking ahead, while the exit environment showed encouraging signs of recovery towards the end of 2025, recent macroeconomic volatility has introduced renewed uncertainty around exit timing. However, with a number of high-quality, exit-ready companies, NBPE is well positioned to benefit as visibility improves. With a strong balance sheet and a flexible model, we are well positioned to continue to deploy capital prudently into an attractive investment environment, balancing the pace of new investments with realisations and return of capital to shareholders through buybacks and the Company's dividend program."

Paul Daggett, Managing Director at Neuberger, continued:

"NBPE's portfolio continued to demonstrate resilience and strong operating performance, with weighted average LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively.1 The top ten investments delivered even stronger results with double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, led by strong operating performance from a number of companies. Our recent investments continue to perform exceptionally well and are well-positioned to continue to compound value.

Since the year end, NBPE has committed $79 million to five new investments, refreshing the portfolio and laying the foundations for future growth as articulated at the Capital Markets Day in November 2025. Four of these investments are AI driven, or well positioned to benefit from AI, which we believe presents a compelling long-term opportunity."

The Company's 2025 Annual Report and a video from Neuberger to accompany the results are available to view at: https://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/ and will shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Portfolio Update to 31 March 2026

NAV TR decrease of (1.3%) YTD 2026

31 March 2026 NAV per share of $27.12 (£20.57)

31 March 2026 monthly NAV estimate does not include any Q1 2026 private company valuations

YTD NAV driven by negative FX adjustments and declines in quoted holdings





$79 million committed to five new investments in Q1 2026

$79 million committed to five new investments $9 million invested in Conservice, a utility management platform for property management, alongside TPG; $35 million invested in Ryan, a global tax services business; $24 million into two undisclosed AI-related companies $11 million committed to one new investment which we expect to close in the coming months







Liquidity remains robust after 1H 2026 dividend payment and funding new investments

$196 million of available liquidity ($16 million cash/liquid investments and $180 million of credit line) as of 31 March 2026





Share Buybacks

Including buybacks through 24 April 2026, since the beginning of 2025, NBPE has repurchased ~4.0m shares (cost of $81 million) at a weighted average discount of 27% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.62 per share





Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 March 2026 was based on the following information:

10% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026 5% in private direct investments 5% in public securities

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2026 1% in private direct investments

89% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025 89% in private direct investments







For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations+44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications+44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 31 March 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 74.5 5.9% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 65.3 5.2% OneMonroe (fka Monroe Engineering) 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 59.6 4.7% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 44.2 3.5% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 43.4 3.4% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.5 3.3% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 41.2 3.3% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.8 3.0% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 36.6 2.9% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 35.1 2.8% Ryan 2026 Ares Management Business Services 35.0 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.5 2.6% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.5 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 30.0 2.4% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.1 2.2% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 24.8 2.0% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 1.9% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 23.6 1.9% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.3 1.6% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 20.1 1.6% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 18.5 1.5% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.4% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 16.9 1.3% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.3 1.3% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 16.2 1.3% Undisclosed Technology Company* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 14.4 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $996.7 79.2%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 78% Europe 22% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce 16% Industrials / Industrial Technology 21% Financial Services 15% Business Services 16% Healthcare 9% Other 3% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 7% 2017 14% 2018 12% 2019 12% 2020 11% 2021 17% 2022 7% 2023 3% 2024 10% 2025 2% 2026 5% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of 31 December 2025.

Media Contacts:

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All Neuberger figures are as of 31 December 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

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