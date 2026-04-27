Around 100 exhibitors presented their products at the Vienna trade fair. Visitor numbers were limited, partly because the event coincided with the launch of the first funding call for photovoltaic systems and storage this year.The inaugural Solar Solutions trade fair in Vienna opened with around 100 exhibitors showcasing products and innovations at the Austria Center Vienna from Wednesday onward. Expectations for the first Austrian edition were modest. While the atmosphere across the three exhibition halls was positive, several participants noted the relatively low number of installers. Timing ...

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