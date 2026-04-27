Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support European mid-market private equity firm Triton Partners' buy-and-build strategy for Tendra Technical Services.

Formed by Triton in 2025, Tendra Technical Services serves as a platform to consolidate the U.K. technical services market across the built environment. The group delivers mechanical, electrical, and HVAC services to a diverse base of public sector, defence, industrial, and commercial clients.

"We are pleased to support Triton in building Tendra Technical Services into a scaled platform within the highly fragmented technical services sector, which we believe benefits from strong, recurring demand and resilient end markets," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and Head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy.

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $50 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on non-investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with over 235 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Tendra Technical Services

Tendra is an alliance of regional leaders focused on delivering mission-critical technical services in the UK. The platform combines regional expertise with national ambition, leveraging shared capabilities, operational best practices, and strategic acquisitions to create long-term value for customers, employees, and stakeholders. For further information, visit: www.tendra.com

About Triton Partners

Founded in 1997 and owned by its partners, Triton Partners is a leading European mid-market sector-specialist investor. Triton Partners focuses on investing in businesses that provide mission critical goods and services in its three core sectors of Business Services, Industrial Tech, and Healthcare. Triton Partners has over 150 investment professionals and value creation experts across eleven offices and invests through three complementary "All Weather" strategies: Mid-Market Private Equity, Smaller Mid-Cap Private Equity, and Opportunistic Credit.

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