Luxshare-ICT Reports Resilient 2025 Performance, Reinforcing Its Global Precision Manufacturing Platform

DONGGUAN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. ("Luxshare-ICT" or the "Company") officially released its 2025 Annual Report, reporting solid growth across key financial indicators while continuing to strengthen its global precision manufacturing platform.

In 2025, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB 332.34 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 23.64%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB 16.60 billion, up 24.20% year-on-year, while net profit excluding non-recurring gains and losses reached RMB 14.17 billion, an increase of 21.16% year-on-year.

The Company's 2025 performance was delivered against a complex external environment marked by supply chain regionalization, trade policy uncertainty, raw material cost fluctuations, memory price increases and foreign exchange volatility. Despite these challenges, Luxshare-ICT maintained stable operations, reflecting the resilience of its diversified business structure, global manufacturing footprint, vertical integration capabilities and disciplined operational management.

Management believes that the true strength of an enterprise is demonstrated not only by its ability to grow in favorable cycles, but also by its capacity to sustain performance amid uncertainty. In 2025, Luxshare-ICT continued to deepen its core businesses, invest in emerging opportunities and reinforce the foundation for long-term growth.

A Diversified Business Portfolio Supporting Sustainable Growth

During the reporting period, Luxshare-ICT continued to focus on three core areas: consumer electronics, communications and data centers, and automotive electronics. These businesses collectively contributed to the Company's revenue growth and enhanced its ability to navigate market cycles.

In consumer electronics, the Company further strengthened its full-scenario product coverage and vertical integration capabilities. The development of edge AI devices, AI smartphones, AI PCs, smart wearables, AR/VR devices and smart home products has created new opportunities for precision components, modules and system-level solutions. By integrating ODM capabilities and R&D resources, Luxshare-ICT enhanced its ability to support customers from product definition, industrial design and process development to high-yield mass production and full lifecycle services.

In communications and data centers, the rapid development of artificial intelligence continued to drive demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. The Company's communications and data center business achieved revenue of RMB 24.57 billion in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 33.81%, with gross margin improving by 2 percentage points to 18.40%. This business has become an increasingly important growth driver as global customers accelerate investment in AI servers, high-speed interconnect, optical connectivity, thermal management and power management solutions.

In automotive electronics, the Company made significant progress in expanding its global Tier 1 capabilities. Revenue from automotive electronics reached RMB 39.25 billion in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 185.34%, supported by both organic business expansion and the consolidation of Leoni. The Company continued to develop a broad portfolio covering automotive wiring harnesses, high-voltage and low-voltage connectors, high-speed connectors, intelligent cockpit systems, advanced driver-assistance solutions and intelligent chassis-related products.

Global Manufacturing Network Enhancing Operational Resilience

Globalization remains a key pillar of Luxshare-ICT's long-term strategy. In 2025, the Company further expanded and optimized its global manufacturing network. Building on its established overseas capacity in Vietnam and other regions, the integration of Leoni further extended the Company's manufacturing footprint across five continents, with more than 100 production sites worldwide.

This global footprint allows the Company to better support customers' regional supply chain strategies, provide localized delivery, improve responsiveness and reduce exposure to single-region operational risks. As global supply chains continue to evolve, Luxshare-ICT's cross-regional manufacturing and delivery capabilities have become an important competitive advantage.

The integration of Leoni also represents an important milestone in the Company's automotive globalization strategy. By bringing together Leoni's established global customer base and production network with Luxshare-ICT's strengths in precision manufacturing, digital management and operational efficiency, the Company has created new opportunities in automotive wiring harnesses and broader automotive electronics. According to management, Leoni achieved profitability improvement in the first year of integration, providing a strong foundation for future collaboration with global automotive customers.

Vertical Integration and Smart Manufacturing as Core Competitive Advantages

Luxshare-ICT's value proposition extends beyond manufacturing scale. The Company has built a vertically integrated platform covering precision components, modules and system-level solutions across multiple end markets. Its technical capabilities span acoustics, optics, electrical interconnect, thermal management, magnetics, radio frequency, precision structures and system integration.

This broad technology foundation enables the Company to support customers throughout the product lifecycle, from early concept development, design validation and process development to trial production, mass production and after-sales services.

At the same time, Luxshare-ICT continues to advance smart manufacturing and digital operations. Through the application of digital systems, AI algorithms, machine vision, IoT-enabled data collection and standardized operating processes, the Company is improving production efficiency, quality consistency and cross-region replication capabilities. These capabilities are particularly important as customers require faster product iteration, more flexible capacity deployment and more resilient global supply chains.

Disciplined Investment for Future Growth

In 2025, Luxshare-ICT continued to make forward-looking investments in areas such as edge AI devices, AI data centers, automotive electronics, advanced manufacturing equipment and global infrastructure. Management noted that a significant portion of the Company's R&D investment is directed toward technologies and products expected to support future business opportunities, particularly in communications and data centers.

The Company also emphasized that its capital expenditure cycle has passed a stage of peak demand. Prior investments in overseas facilities, infrastructure and capacity construction are expected to support multi-scenario reuse across consumer electronics, AI computing and automotive businesses, improving long-term asset utilization efficiency.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Luxshare-ICT will continue to focus on its core strategy of technology leadership, vertical integration, smart manufacturing and global delivery. The Company will further strengthen its presence in consumer electronics, communications and data centers, and automotive electronics, while continuing to support global customers in product innovation and supply chain optimization.

As artificial intelligence, electrification, intelligent mobility and supply chain regionalization reshape the global technology and manufacturing landscape, Luxshare-ICT believes that its diversified business portfolio, global manufacturing network and system-level engineering capabilities position the Company to capture long-term growth opportunities and create sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders.

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