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PR Newswire
27.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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DAVID GAME COLLEGE LAUNCHES PROGRAMME OF 100 SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERING UP TO 110% OF FEES

Initiative focuses on boosting social mobility and preparing students for the AI-driven world of work

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary legacy, David Game College has launched a Banded Scholarships programme, offering awards of up to 110% of fees to ensure that academically talented students from all backgrounds are not held back by financial circumstances.

The scholarships are structured across three bands: 20 awards at 80% remission, 30 awards at 50% remission, and 50 awards at 30% remission, split equally between GCSE and Sixth-Form entry. Students from government-funded schools will qualify for 100% scholarships, with awards for those eligible for pupil premium or free school meals extended to 110% to help cover costs of attendance.

The scholarships were developed by Principal John Dalton and Founder David Game during the College's anniversary. They reflect the College's belief that education must evolve alongside the world, one increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The programme comes at a timely moment, as the introduction of VAT on private school fees continues to place pressure on families.

The initiative builds on the College's leadership in AI-driven education, including the launch of the UK's first 'teacherless classroom' as part of the Sabrewing Programme, which replaces whole-class teaching with 1:1 instruction via adaptive learning platforms. The scholarship examination will focus on STEM subjects, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, with candidates sitting a single digital assessment under supervised conditions. Assessments take place on 23rd and 30th May 2026.

David Game, Founder and Co-Principal, commented: "Our 50th anniversary gave us an opportunity to reflect on our purpose. These scholarships are about giving back, but also about looking forward. We want to support bright students from all backgrounds and ensure they are equipped to succeed in a future shaped by innovation."

John Dalton, Co-Principal, added: "Ability and ambition should be the defining factors in a young person's educational journey. It is essential that more students have access to an education that prepares them not only academically, but for a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world."

The programme is open to applicants seeking GCSE entry (Year 10 or 11) or Sixth Form entry (Year 12 or 13) eligible for home fee status. Please see the David Game College website link here, and the link to apply here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-game-college-launches-programme-of-100-scholarships-offering-up-to-110-of-fees-302753192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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