Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 21/04/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3296510962 -- securities Notes due 21/04/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3296510889 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 14.75% Green Notes due 23/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3351075190 -- KZT100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 29/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067309786 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3328838522 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 425061 EQS News ID: 2314930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)