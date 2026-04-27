The Chinese customs data show a March surge as buyers rushed shipments ahead of April's tax-rebate change.China's solar module exports surged sharply in March, with customs-based tracking pointing to one of the strongest monthly shipment increases in recent years. According to data cited by Reuters from Chinese customs, solar panel exports reached a record high in March 2026, rising 125% month on month and 67% year on year in value terms to $3.61 billion. Reuters attributed the spike to a combination of factors, including the upcoming end of China's PV export tax rebates on April 1, stronger ...

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