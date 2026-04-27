The move seeks to reverse aspects of the Nepra Prosumers Regulations 2026, which centralized approvals and is creating delays and financial barriers for rooftop solar adoption.Pakistan's Power Minister Sardar Awais Legharihas has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to exempt homowners and small businesses that want to install a PV system not exceeding 25 in size from requesting and paying a licensing fee. "On the instructions of Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, the Energy Division has formally requested Nepra to review the removal of tariffs ...

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