Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou Publishes 2025 Annual Report, Advancing AI-Powered Chronic Care Strategy for 2026

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, published its 2025 Annual Report, following the announcement of its 2025 annual results on March 19, 2026. The report highlights strong revenue growth, a return to full-year profitability and continued execution of Fangzhou's "AI + chronic care" strategy as the Company advances its position as a trusted, long-term healthcare service partner for chronic disease patients across China. Revenue rose 30.2% year on year to RMB 3.53 billion, while net profit reached RMB 12 million, highlighting improving operating leverage. This performance underscores the resilience and scalability of Fangzhou's business model and provides a solid foundation for further investment in AI-enabled chronic disease services and platform upgrades.

In 2025, Fangzhou upgraded its H2H (Hospital-to-Home) ecosystem with an "AI + H2H" architecture powered by its proprietary "XingShi" Large Language Model ("XS LLM"). By embedding AI capabilities across key service and operational workflows, the Company is driving a cycle of technology innovation, service enhancement and business expansion in chronic disease management.

User and physician engagement both grew strongly during the year. Registered users on the Company's platforms exceeded 56.4 million, while monthly active users rose 35% year over year to 13.7 million. The platform also hosted more than 251,000 registered physicians, further strengthening its professional medical service network and improving patient access to high-quality healthcare resources nationwide.

AI deployment deepened across multiple layers of the platform. Consumer-facing tools such as AI health managers and medication assistants provided round-the-clock consultation and guidance, helping to improve treatment adherence, health literacy, and overall user experience. For physicians, AI-powered clinical and academic assistants reduced routine and administrative workloads, allowing medical professionals to devote more time to diagnosis, treatment and patient communication. Internally, Fangzhou integrated AI into supply chain management, procurement planning, inventory control and content operations, contributing to cost efficiencies and more refined, data-driven operations.

Fangzhou also expanded ecosystem partnerships during the year, collaborating with companies including Tencent, Novo Nordisk, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Innovent Biologics to jointly develop AI-enabled chronic care solutions across key therapeutic areas. These partnerships are accelerating the scaled deployment of AI in chronic disease services and enabling more patients to benefit from smart, accessible and high-quality healthcare.

Looking ahead to 2026, Fangzhou will further reinforce its strategic positioning as a "trusted, long-term health management platform" for chronic disease patients. The Company will focus on two core strategic priorities. First, it plans to deepen its service model by constructing a full-cycle chronic disease management ecosystem centered on continuous patient engagement, moving beyond episodic consultations and transactions towards integrated services covering consultation, medication, lifestyle and health interventions, regular follow-up, and ongoing monitoring.

Second, the Company will continue strengthening its AI capabilities, further integrating the XS LLM into patient services, physician tools, and enterprise operations. This includes expanding AI applications in personalized care, medication guidance, risk prediction and behavioral intervention, while enhancing operational efficiency across supply chain and platform management.

Achieving full-year profitability in 2025 marks an important milestone in Fangzhou's development journey and provides a strong base for its next phase of growth. Fangzhou will continue to invest in AI innovation and service capabilities to improve healthcare accessibility and support China's broader "Healthy China 2030" initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

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Xingwei Zhao Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements