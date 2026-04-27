DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (ELCR LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.8878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7554943 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN LEI Code: 2138009XSCOQRL54WY80 Sequence No.: 425095 EQS News ID: 2315202 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)